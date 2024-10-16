Allstates WorldCargo Announces Key Executive Promotions to Drive Growth and Innovation

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 16, 2024--

Allstates WorldCargo, a leader in global logistics and freight forwarding, today announced its promotions of three key leaders to its C-suite. Troy McMullen has been appointed Chief Information Officer (CIO), Chris Sherman has been appointed Chief Operating Officer (COO), and Dominick Muzi has been appointed Chief Commercial Officer (CCO).

Troy McMullen, Chris Sherman, and Dominick Muzi. (Photo: Business Wire)

Troy McMullen, Chief Information Officer: Troy McMullen has been promoted to the role of Chief Information Officer. As CIO, he will lead the company’s IT strategy, focusing on driving digital transformation initiatives that align with the company’s business objectives. Troy has been with Allstates WorldCargo for over twenty years and has played a crucial role in enhancing the company’s technological capabilities. His vision and leadership will be instrumental in leveraging cutting-edge technologies to improve efficiencies and deliver a superior customer experience.

Regarding this promotion, Troy says, “It has been an honor to work at Allstates WorldCargo since 2004, and the opportunity to take this company to even greater heights is exciting. I’m grateful for the hard work of the IT team that has helped us make numerous advances over the years, and am looking forward to future initiatives that prioritize greater advances in technology.”

Chris Sherman, Chief Operating Officer: Chris Sherman has been promoted to the role of Chief Operating Officer. Chris has demonstrated exceptional leadership and operational expertise during his tenure at Allstates WorldCargo. In his new role as COO, Chris will oversee daily operations, ensuring the continued delivery of high-quality services to customers. His strategic mindset and dedication to operational excellence will be critical as the company navigates growth and expansion in an evolving market.

Chris said, “I’m looking forward to the opportunity to build the vision for an even greater operations team and am excited to be leading the direction of our operations team toward greater operational efficiency. As we continue to grow, it will be more important than ever for our team to make what we have even better in order to best serve our clients.”

Dominick Muzi, Chief Commercial Officer : Dominick Muzi has been promoted to Chief Commercial Officer. Dominick has been a driving force behind Allstates WorldCargo’s commercial strategy throughout his tenure with the company. As CCO, he will be responsible for overseeing all commercial activities, developing innovative sales strategies, and strengthening relationships with customers and partners. Dominick’s deep understanding of the industry and commitment to customer satisfaction will be key to building on the company’s success and expanding its market presence.

Commenting on his recent appointment to Chief Commercial Officer, he said, “This is an exciting time at Allstates WorldCargo, and I’m excited for the opportunity to develop strategies that further expand our services and our reach in the global market with customer experience at the forefront.”

“We are thrilled to recognize the talent and dedication of Troy, Chris, and Dominick through these well-deserved promotions,” said Kendra Tanner, President and CEO. “Each of them brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success, and we are confident that their leadership will guide Allstates WorldCargo as we embark on our next chapter of growth and innovation.”

Allstates WorldCargo looks forward to the contributions of its newly appointed leaders and remains committed to delivering excellence to its customers while fostering a collaborative and innovative work environment.

About Allstates WorldCargo

Allstates WorldCargo is a leading provider of global logistics solutions, offering a comprehensive range of freight services designed to meet the diverse needs of customers around the globe. With a commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and customer satisfaction, Allstates WorldCargo is dedicated to fostering strong partnerships and delivering reliable and efficient logistics solutions worldwide. Allstates WorldCargo was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

