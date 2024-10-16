HES Promotes the Power of Kindness in the Workplace

MIDLAND, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 16, 2024--

Health Enhancement Systems (HES), leading provider of workplace wellness solutions, is advocating the positive effects of kindness, civility, and graciousness in the workplace. In Kindness and Well-Being Go Hand in Hand: From Sentiment to Science, HES demonstrates these acts boost physical, mental, and emotional well-being, while encouraging organizations to adopt these behaviors as key values.

Dean Witherspoon, CEO of HES, underscores the importance of kindness in creating a positive and productive work environment: “HES sees the beneficial influence of a kindness culture; it is essential to fostering well-being in the workplace. We strive to incorporate this into our programs and encourage our clients to do the same.”

Recent studies reveal how kindness positively affects individuals and organizations. Bob Merberg, an independent workplace well-being consultant and lead author of the paper, explains: “Kindness is more than just a feel-good sentiment. It has a measurable impact, creating a current of positivity and transforming individuals and workplaces.”

Research demonstrates that acts of kindness — whether given, received, or observed —reinforce and amplify goodwill. This leads to a virtuous cycle that helps create happier, healthier, and more connected communities.

“Our goal is to empower organizations and their employees to make kindness and well-being priorities,” adds Witherspoon. “The result is improved job satisfaction, less stress, and an environment where employees feel valued and motivated to contribute their best.”

Good Nurtured Well-Being Challenge 30-Minute Group Demo

Wednesday, November 13 is World Kindness Day. HES is celebrating the annual event by offering wellness program managers a sneak peek at their newest well-being challenge. Good Nurtured is scheduled to launch January 20, 2025. Learn more and sign up for the 30-minute demo at goodnurturedchallenge.com.

About HES

Health Enhancement Systems is the industry leader in immersive workplace wellness challenges — inspiring employees and members to take action in a broad range of physical, mental, financial, and social health behaviors. The company serves corporations, health plans, educational institutions, health systems, government entities, and membership organizations throughout North America and across the globe with 600+ implementations each year, directly and through top health plan partners, health management firms, and benefits consultants.

