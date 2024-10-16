Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Associated Press

    ArtygenSpace Showcases Immersive Education Technology at GITEX 2024

    2 days ago

    DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 16, 2024--

    ArtygenSpace is proudly presenting its immersive education technology at this year’s GITEX 2024, showcasing a vision to transform learning paradigms through innovative educational solutions.

    This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241016870793/en/

    ArtygenSpace’s technology being showcased at GITEX 2024 (photo: ArtygenSpace)

    The company is showcasing a versatile immersive education platform that spans various industries and educational sectors, allowing participants to get firsthand experience of the benefits of immersive learning through augmented reality (AR) technology. Educators can deliver more engaging lessons in classrooms and kindergartens using electronic whiteboards, while students are given the opportunity to review materials at home on devices such as tablets. Notably, ArtygenSpace’s immersive education technology stands out for its flexibility, enabling seamless use across diverse environments without device limitations. Additionally, ‘bookar,’ the AR publishing platform from ArtygenSpace, allows readers to access all books in AR format, facilitating easy content review for students on various devices.

    The CEO of ArtygenSpace Young-Sun Seo stated, “GITEX is at the forefront of global technology innovation, and through our immersive education solutions, we aim to present new possibilities to educators and businesses worldwide.” He added, “This exhibition will allow us to collaborate with various partners to create a more advanced educational environment.”

    GITEX features an interactive booth where visitors can experience ArtygenSpace’s immersive education technology firsthand, allowing them to appreciate the effectiveness of this innovative educational approach through various scenarios. ArtygenSpace plans to continue expanding its presence in the global education market through ongoing technology development and research.

    As a major hub for the latest technologies and innovations, GITEX 2024 hosts companies from around the world showcasing their solutions. The impact of ArtygenSpace’s immersive education technology at this event is highly anticipated.

    View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241016870793/en/

    CONTACT: ArtygenSpace

    Lee Sooho

    +82-70-4159-7237

    sooho@artygenspace.com

    KEYWORD: SOUTH KOREA UNITED ARAB EMIRATES MIDDLE EAST ASIA PACIFIC

    INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PRESCHOOL SOFTWARE OTHER EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY UNIVERSITY APPS/APPLICATIONS PRIMARY/SECONDARY EDUCATION

    SOURCE: ArtygenSpace

    PUB: 10/16/2024 05:31 AM/DISC: 10/16/2024 05:32 AM

    http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241016870793/en

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    La Nina could soon arrive. Here's what that means for winter weather
    The Associated Press16 hours ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson13 days ago
    The Biden administration has canceled student loans for more than 1 million in public service jobs
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria8 days ago
    Zeta drug lord continued to control cartel from inside a Mexican prison, says US indictment
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    A Palestinian student was asleep in his tent at a hospital when an Israeli strike brought an inferno
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post28 days ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post1 day ago
    Beyond thoughts and prayers: Counselors step up to help a Georgia community after deadly school shooting
    The Current GA29 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune13 hours ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza25 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post14 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post23 days ago
    5 big airlines will share new long-haul flights to Reagan National Airport near Washington
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    Connection Between Clutter Anxiety, and Depression
    Declutterbuzz2 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post15 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz27 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy