Digital Commerce Global Group (‘DCG’) Unveils the Digital Commerce Intelligence Index (‘DCI Index’): A New Digital Commerce Industry Standard for Global Brand Manufacturers, Developed by Industry-Leading Providers

DCG, the global digital commerce capability benchmarking standard, today announced a significant milestone with the launch of the Digital Commerce Intelligence Index (DCI Index). This new industry initiative, a unique collaboration, ranks manufacturers’ digital commerce effectiveness based on a holistic set of capability data and intelligence derived from over 1.5 million data points. The DCI Index collates information from trusted sources, including Bazaarvoice, Intelligence Node, Salsify, and Shopalyst, benchmarking brands against their peers and highlighting areas of excellence as well as investment focus opportunities.

The indexed manufacturers were all named on DCG’s 2024 ‘Most Admired Brands,’ as voted by the global DCG benchmarking community. Beyond the ‘perception’ of the most intelligent and admired brands, the DCI Index presents what ‘intelligence’ truly looks like in US eGrocery and which manufacturers are leading.

” The DCG team is excited to bring together intelligence from leading data providers to create a unique industry index. We are constantly asked, ‘What does true intelligence in digital commerce look like?’. This Index answers that question, and delivers a trusted number to the industry, backed up by unbiased data and actionable intelligence” - Declan Kearney, CEO, DCG.

This unified initiative identifies how manufacturers perform across an initial set of over 20 metrics that matter most in digital commerce. The Index delivers a point-in-time view of metrics such as content completeness, best-sellers and 3rd party presence, various digital shelf metrics, social reach, share of search (eRetail and Google), digital commerce mindset, publicly announced ecommerce performance, GS1 and mobile-ready hero image compliance.

The Index generates a unique, unbiased score, bringing each brand manufacturer’s digital commerce intelligence to life.

DCG has no commercial relationship with any of the other participants in the Index.

Key features of the Index include:

Comprehensive benchmarking across critical digital commerce capabilities

Data-driven insights from multiple trusted industry sources

Peer comparisons across metrics

Identification of critical areas for improvement and competitive advantage (exclusive to manufacturers measured)

The Index is applied to manufacturers through a rigorous data collection, analysis, and benchmarking process. The initial results for the US eGrocery sector were unveiled at this year’s Groceryshop conference in Las Vegas. The Index has been applied to 25 leading manufacturers, over 100 individual brands, 45,000 individual products, and over 1.5 million data points across Amazon, Walmart, and Target in the US.

For those captured in the October ranking, manufacturers will receive an overview of their highest and lowest-performing metric scores from the Index in early November, with the data providers’ teams ready to share further insights and inspiration. A series of webinars will follow in the coming months, highlighting case studies and learnings for the industry.

Looking ahead, the DCI Index will be expanded to further categories and geographies, incorporating additional data points and metrics to deliver a continuously comprehensive understanding of what true intelligence in digital commerce looks like.

For more information about the DCI Index, visit www.dcg.ai/dci-index, or email info@dcg.ai.

About Digital Commerce Global

Digital Commerce Global Group (‘DCG’) is the global, independent digital commerce capability benchmarking standard, launched in 2022. With a mission to enable the best-informed digital commerce decisions, DCG’s community consists of leaders and practitioners from over 150 of the world’s largest global brand manufacturers across 20+ markets. Leading with DCG’s proprietary SEEC (Strategy – Enablers – Execution – Culture) benchmark, DCG’s intelligence platform boasts over 250,000 digital commerce data points, delivering actionable insights to drive profitable digital and digitally-influenced growth. Building on SEEC, DCG’s other benchmarks include deep-dives into Amazon, Digital Retail Media, ‘end-to-end Data, Tools & Tech Stack’, and Digital Shelf Optimization.

DCG is determined to support its community in staying at the forefront of digital commerce capabilities. DCG has no commercial relationship with and data/ tools/ tech providers or consulting firms.

About Bazaarvoice

Bazaarvoice is reshaping how brands and retailers connect with consumers by putting the consumer voice first. With an end-to-end, commerce-empowered omni-channel content solutions and analytics platform, Bazaarvoice helps 13,000+ brands and retailers inform consumer decisions consistently and at scale at every stage of the shopper journey, on every platform where shoppers live. 2.3B shoppers use the Bazaarvoice Network on a monthly basis.

Founded in 2005, Bazaarvoice is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with offices in North America, Europe, Australia, and India. For more information, visit www.bazaarvoice.com

Bazaarvoice quote:

“ Bazaarvoice is delighted to be a participant in this first-of-a-kind intelligence index in the rapidly evolving and growing digital commerce space. The holistic and insights-driven nature of this index to benchmark brand / category health and to provide an actionable best-practice reference model for brands is a welcome practice for the industry .”

- Zarina Stanford, CMO, Bazaarvoice.

About Intelligence Node

Intelligence Node® is a real-time retail intelligence platform that empowers businesses to drive product-level profitability and grow margins using data-driven real-time competitive insights. It is trusted by hundreds of retailers and brands worldwide, including industry leaders such as Walmart, Prada, Nestlé, Clos 19, Li & Fung, Lenovo and many more.

Intelligence Node’s proprietary technology scans the internet for pricing and promotion strategies, digital shelf performance, and cataloging models of over 1.2 billion products from more than 190,000 brands across over 1,400 retail categories. Today, Intelligence Node has the largest retail dataset globally, contributing to the growth of over $600 billion in global retail revenue. For more information, https://www.intelligencenode.com/

” We’re excited to contribute to DCG’s Digital Commerce Intelligence Index, providing insight into the factors that are driving the digital commerce effectiveness of leading brands around the world today .”

- Sanjeev Sularia, Co-founder & CEO, Intelligence Node.

About Salsify

Salsify helps thousands of brand manufacturers, distributors, and retailers in over 140 countries collaborate to win on the digital shelf. The company’s Product Experience Management (PXM) platform enables organizations to centralize all of their product content, connect to the commerce ecosystem, and automate business processes in order to deliver the best possible product experiences across every selling destination.

Learn how the world’s largest brands, including Mars, L’Oréal, Coca-Cola, Bosch, and ASICS, as well as retailers such as DoorDash, E.Leclerc, Carrefour, Metro, and Intermarché use Salsify to drive efficiency, power growth, and lead the digital shelf. For more information, please visit: www.salsify.com.

“ We have long needed an independent, reliable, benchmark that helps brands identify and strive towards best practices, and we are excited to add the Salsify Content Completeness Score to DCG’s inaugural DCI Index. The Index is a strong contribution towards mature best practices in a time when AI promises to transform what is possible and necessary to win in digital commerce .”

- Rob Gonzalez, Co-founder and CMO of Salsify

About Shopalyst

Shopalyst is a marketing technology platform that helps brands connect with shoppers on all digital media. More than 500 marquee advertisers worldwide drive brand growth leveraging our ACE framework - high intent audiences, shoppable creatives and connected commerce experiences. Maia, our AI co-pilot makes data driven decisions easy for marketers. https://www.shopalyst.com/

” Shopalyst is excited to participate in this Index initiative, developing a unique Digital Commerce Intelligence Index. Our AI co-pilot Maia made it easy for us to organise metrics that matter for the top CPG manufacturers that are part of the index .”

- Sajeesh P Jayachandran, Co-founder Shopalyst

