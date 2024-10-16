Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Associated Press

    Digital Commerce Global Group (‘DCG’) Unveils the Digital Commerce Intelligence Index (‘DCI Index’): A New Digital Commerce Industry Standard for Global Brand Manufacturers, Developed by Industry-Leading Providers

    2 days ago

    LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 16, 2024--

    DCG, the global digital commerce capability benchmarking standard, today announced a significant milestone with the launch of the Digital Commerce Intelligence Index (DCI Index). This new industry initiative, a unique collaboration, ranks manufacturers’ digital commerce effectiveness based on a holistic set of capability data and intelligence derived from over 1.5 million data points. The DCI Index collates information from trusted sources, including Bazaarvoice, Intelligence Node, Salsify, and Shopalyst, benchmarking brands against their peers and highlighting areas of excellence as well as investment focus opportunities.

    This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241015605001/en/

    The DCG Index was assembled through five unique providers coming together to provide transparency and insight to digital commerce. (Graphic: Business Wire)

    The indexed manufacturers were all named on DCG’s 2024 ‘Most Admired Brands,’ as voted by the global DCG benchmarking community. Beyond the ‘perception’ of the most intelligent and admired brands, the DCI Index presents what ‘intelligence’ truly looks like in US eGrocery and which manufacturers are leading.

    The DCG team is excited to bring together intelligence from leading data providers to create a unique industry index. We are constantly asked, ‘What does true intelligence in digital commerce look like?’. This Index answers that question, and delivers a trusted number to the industry, backed up by unbiased data and actionable intelligence” - Declan Kearney, CEO, DCG.

    This unified initiative identifies how manufacturers perform across an initial set of over 20 metrics that matter most in digital commerce. The Index delivers a point-in-time view of metrics such as content completeness, best-sellers and 3rd party presence, various digital shelf metrics, social reach, share of search (eRetail and Google), digital commerce mindset, publicly announced ecommerce performance, GS1 and mobile-ready hero image compliance.

    The Index generates a unique, unbiased score, bringing each brand manufacturer’s digital commerce intelligence to life.

    DCG has no commercial relationship with any of the other participants in the Index.

    Key features of the Index include:

    • Comprehensive benchmarking across critical digital commerce capabilities
    • Data-driven insights from multiple trusted industry sources
    • Peer comparisons across metrics
    • Identification of critical areas for improvement and competitive advantage (exclusive to manufacturers measured)

    The Index is applied to manufacturers through a rigorous data collection, analysis, and benchmarking process. The initial results for the US eGrocery sector were unveiled at this year’s Groceryshop conference in Las Vegas. The Index has been applied to 25 leading manufacturers, over 100 individual brands, 45,000 individual products, and over 1.5 million data points across Amazon, Walmart, and Target in the US.

    For those captured in the October ranking, manufacturers will receive an overview of their highest and lowest-performing metric scores from the Index in early November, with the data providers’ teams ready to share further insights and inspiration. A series of webinars will follow in the coming months, highlighting case studies and learnings for the industry.

    Looking ahead, the DCI Index will be expanded to further categories and geographies, incorporating additional data points and metrics to deliver a continuously comprehensive understanding of what true intelligence in digital commerce looks like.

    For more information about the DCI Index, visit www.dcg.ai/dci-index, or email info@dcg.ai.

    About Digital Commerce Global

    Digital Commerce Global Group (‘DCG’) is the global, independent digital commerce capability benchmarking standard, launched in 2022. With a mission to enable the best-informed digital commerce decisions, DCG’s community consists of leaders and practitioners from over 150 of the world’s largest global brand manufacturers across 20+ markets. Leading with DCG’s proprietary SEEC (Strategy – Enablers – Execution – Culture) benchmark, DCG’s intelligence platform boasts over 250,000 digital commerce data points, delivering actionable insights to drive profitable digital and digitally-influenced growth. Building on SEEC, DCG’s other benchmarks include deep-dives into Amazon, Digital Retail Media, ‘end-to-end Data, Tools & Tech Stack’, and Digital Shelf Optimization.

    DCG is determined to support its community in staying at the forefront of digital commerce capabilities. DCG has no commercial relationship with and data/ tools/ tech providers or consulting firms.

    About Bazaarvoice

    Bazaarvoice is reshaping how brands and retailers connect with consumers by putting the consumer voice first. With an end-to-end, commerce-empowered omni-channel content solutions and analytics platform, Bazaarvoice helps 13,000+ brands and retailers inform consumer decisions consistently and at scale at every stage of the shopper journey, on every platform where shoppers live. 2.3B shoppers use the Bazaarvoice Network on a monthly basis.

    Founded in 2005, Bazaarvoice is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with offices in North America, Europe, Australia, and India. For more information, visit www.bazaarvoice.com

    Bazaarvoice quote:

    Bazaarvoice is delighted to be a participant in this first-of-a-kind intelligence index in the rapidly evolving and growing digital commerce space. The holistic and insights-driven nature of this index to benchmark brand / category health and to provide an actionable best-practice reference model for brands is a welcome practice for the industry .”

    - Zarina Stanford, CMO, Bazaarvoice.

    About Intelligence Node

    Intelligence Node® is a real-time retail intelligence platform that empowers businesses to drive product-level profitability and grow margins using data-driven real-time competitive insights. It is trusted by hundreds of retailers and brands worldwide, including industry leaders such as Walmart, Prada, Nestlé, Clos 19, Li & Fung, Lenovo and many more.

    Intelligence Node’s proprietary technology scans the internet for pricing and promotion strategies, digital shelf performance, and cataloging models of over 1.2 billion products from more than 190,000 brands across over 1,400 retail categories. Today, Intelligence Node has the largest retail dataset globally, contributing to the growth of over $600 billion in global retail revenue. For more information, https://www.intelligencenode.com/

    We’re excited to contribute to DCG’s Digital Commerce Intelligence Index, providing insight into the factors that are driving the digital commerce effectiveness of leading brands around the world today .”

    - Sanjeev Sularia, Co-founder & CEO, Intelligence Node.

    About Salsify

    Salsify helps thousands of brand manufacturers, distributors, and retailers in over 140 countries collaborate to win on the digital shelf. The company’s Product Experience Management (PXM) platform enables organizations to centralize all of their product content, connect to the commerce ecosystem, and automate business processes in order to deliver the best possible product experiences across every selling destination.

    Learn how the world’s largest brands, including Mars, L’Oréal, Coca-Cola, Bosch, and ASICS, as well as retailers such as DoorDash, E.Leclerc, Carrefour, Metro, and Intermarché use Salsify to drive efficiency, power growth, and lead the digital shelf. For more information, please visit: www.salsify.com.

    We have long needed an independent, reliable, benchmark that helps brands identify and strive towards best practices, and we are excited to add the Salsify Content Completeness Score to DCG’s inaugural DCI Index. The Index is a strong contribution towards mature best practices in a time when AI promises to transform what is possible and necessary to win in digital commerce .”

    - Rob Gonzalez, Co-founder and CMO of Salsify

    About Shopalyst

    Shopalyst is a marketing technology platform that helps brands connect with shoppers on all digital media. More than 500 marquee advertisers worldwide drive brand growth leveraging our ACE framework - high intent audiences, shoppable creatives and connected commerce experiences. Maia, our AI co-pilot makes data driven decisions easy for marketers. https://www.shopalyst.com/

    Shopalyst is excited to participate in this Index initiative, developing a unique Digital Commerce Intelligence Index. Our AI co-pilot Maia made it easy for us to organise metrics that matter for the top CPG manufacturers that are part of the index .”

    - Sajeesh P Jayachandran, Co-founder Shopalyst

    View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241015605001/en/

    CONTACT: Digital Commerce Global

    Media:Ben.felix@dcg.ai

    Bazaarvoice

    Media: press@bazaarvoice.com

    Intelligence Node

    Media: Leigh Disher, GMK Communications.leigh@gmkcommunications.com

    Salsify

    Media: Carolyn Adams, BlueRun PR.carolyn@bluerunpr.com

    Shopalyst

    Media:info@shopalyst.com

    KEYWORD: NEVADA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

    INDUSTRY KEYWORD: RETAIL DATA MANAGEMENT MANUFACTURING TECHNOLOGY MARKETING COMMUNICATIONS PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ONLINE RETAIL OTHER RETAIL ELECTRONIC COMMERCE OTHER MANUFACTURING SOFTWARE FOOD/BEVERAGE DATA ANALYTICS INTERNET

    SOURCE: Digital Commerce Global Group

    PUB: 10/16/2024 06:00 AM/DISC: 10/16/2024 06:00 AM

    http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241015605001/en

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    La Nina could soon arrive. Here's what that means for winter weather
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson14 days ago
    Drug kingpin Demetrius 'Big Meech' Flenory leaves federal prison for a residential program in Miami
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza7 days ago
    In the heartland of Mexico's Sinaloa cartel, the old ways have changed and violence rages
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    Bangladesh court issues arrest warrant for ex-Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina over deaths of protesters
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    Former Las Vegas-area Democratic politician gets at least 28 years in prison for killing journalist
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    9 monkeys who died in Hong Kong’s zoo in 2 days had been infected with melioidosis, officials say
    The Associated Press6 hours ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post24 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria8 days ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post1 day ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune28 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz23 hours ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon4 days ago
    Vietnamese real estate tycoon sentenced to life for billions in fraud in government graft crackdown
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    A Palestinian student was asleep in his tent at a hospital when an Israeli strike brought an inferno
    The Associated Press1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy