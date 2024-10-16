Introducing Kaiser: Great Tasting, Canadian-Made Frozen Oat-based Desserts

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 16, 2024--

The demand for oat-based products continues to grow, and just in time to meet that demand comes the nationwide launch of Kaiser , a new frozen oat-based dessert brand. Developed by Nathan Kaiser, a Canadian farmer with deep roots in harvesting small-batch oats, Kaiser brings decades of expertise in crafting the ideal creamy texture while sourcing the finest Canadian oats.

Kaiser’s product lineup includes family-sized tubs and indulgent round chocolate-dipped bars. Popular flavours like Salted Caramel and Mint Chip are featured, with the added benefit of being vegan and gluten-free (except for Cookies & Cream). Currently available at select grocers in Quebec, Kaiser will expand into the Greater Toronto Area later this year and nationwide in 2025.

Located in the heart of Noyan, Quebec, a farming community, the Kaiser family has been dedicated to field crop production for over forty years. As a father of five, Nathan Kaiser takes great pride in passing his agricultural expertise to the next generation. With deep roots in farming, Nathan continues the family’s longstanding tradition of nurturing and preserving their craft, ensuring the continued success of their business for generations to come.

“I took my personal experience and family background in farming to determine where we’d source our oats in Canada,” says Nathan Kaiser, President of Groupe Kaiser. “I love the fact that we handle the production in our own factory so we can control the taste, texture and overall experience that we want our customers to have.”

By early 2025, the production will move to a brand new, 45,000 square foot, state-of-the-art factory designed exclusively for plant-based, frozen desserts – the first of its kind in North America.

Canadian Oats Transformed Into Frozen Delights

“The quality of our oats, our eco-friendly and sustainable methods of production, and of course, the delicious frozen desserts are all part of my mission to deliver the best tasting products for Canadians to savour and share with their family and friends,” says Nathan.

Meet the Flavours

Kaiser Frozen Desserts are crafted with real oat beverage, not powdered oats, to deliver a truly creamy texture and premium experience. Tub flavours are vegan, gluten-free (with the exception of Cookies & Cream), kosher, and proudly made in Quebec. Committed to sustainability, all packaging is made from recycled cardboard. Offering a range of high-quality products, Kaiser desserts come in ten delicious flavours, available in family-sized pints (946 ml) and chocolate-dipped round bars (4 per box).

Tub flavours:

Mint Chip

Cookies & Cream

Chocolate Fudge

Salted Caramel

Banana Chocolate

Bar flavours:

Vanilla

Salted Caramel

Cookies & Cream

Banana Chocolate

Available for Purchase Now

Kaiser products are now available in Quebec at Maxi, Magasin Pasquier, Les 5 Saisons (Outremont location), Les Magasins Nadeau, Le Maître Boucher, Allons vert.

Visit https://www.kaiseroat.com/en to find a retailer near you.

Want to see Kaiser at your local grocery store? Contact: Marie-Michelle Duchesne, Marketing Director

About Kaiser

Kaiser is a specialty frozen oat-based dessert made with 100 percent Canadian oats, manufactured and produced in Quebec. Packaging is made from recycled cardboard and also designed in Quebec. The brand launched in 2024 and is available in family size pints and chocolate-dipped bars. Flavours include Mint Chip, Banana Chocolate, Cookies & Cream, Salted Caramel, Chocolate Fudge and Vanilla. Kaiser was named after the Kaiser family – long standing farmers dating back several generations with origins in Europe. Kaiser is also part of Top Glaciers Inc., a collective of master ice cream makers who work together sharing their knowledge and expertise. Kaiser products will be available at grocers, specialty gourmet retailers, convenience stores and independent shops beginning late 2024.

