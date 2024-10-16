Disney Pixel RPG Topped 1 Million Downloads Worldwide in just 7 Days Since Launch!

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 16, 2024--

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (TOKYO:3765) (“GungHo”) announced that Disney Pixel RPG , launched on October 7, has now surpassed 1 million downloads worldwide.

Disney Pixel RPG is offering 10 Premium Gacha Tickets as a reward to celebrate reaching 1 million downloads worldwide in just 7 days (Image: GungHo)

GungHo strives to create high-quality game contents for players across the globe with a philosophy focused on operational improvements, so that we are always ready to tackle new challenges and create new projects.

To commemorate 1 million downloads, in addition to handing out Premium Gacha Ticket ×10, a release celebration login bonus and Pre-Registration campaign reward are also up for grabs. Don’t forget to claim these rewards!

And to all who have yet to play the game, get rewards and embark on an adventure with your favorite Disney characters!

Time Period to Claim Premium Gacha Ticket ×10 to Commemorate 1 Million Downloads:

1:45 am October 15, 2024 (PDT) - 1:59 am October 29, 2024 (PDT)

Time Period to Claim Premium Gacha Ticket ×10 to Commemorate being Number 1 on the Store:

11:00 pm October 7, 2024 (PDT) - 10:59 pm October 21, 2024 (PDT)

Release celebration login bonus dates:

From official release until January 11th, 2025, 9:59 PM (PST)

Pre-Registration campaign reward acceptance period:

From official release until December 27th, 2024, 9:59 PM (PST)

Check out the official social media accounts for more information:

Instagram： https://www.instagram.com/PixelRPG_official/

Facebook： https://www.facebook.com/PixelRPGofficialpage/

About Disney Pixel RPG

Explore with beloved Disney characters brought to life in a unique pixel art style in Disney Pixel RPG . Engage in battles, jump into action, and tackle board theme world challenges in this adventure that spans across multiple game worlds, each inhabited by many different Disney characters. Uncover an original mystery and watch it unfold with your trusted companion Mickey Mouse and other characters.

Designed with all gamers in mind, Disney Pixel RPG lets you control characters directly or battle automatically, allowing for a richer gameplay challenge. Players can also customize their characters by completing challenges to get rewards like new outfits and items.

[Basic Information]

Title: Disney Pixel RPG

Genre: RPG

Supported Device: Device compatible with iOS 17.0 or above

Device compatible with Android™ OS 9.0 or above

* RAM: 4 GB or more

Supported Languages: English, Japanese, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Korean, Chinese (Traditional)

Available Regions: Japan, Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Macau, United States, Canada, Australia, UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia

Date of Release: Monday, October 7, 2024

App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/disney-pixel-rpg/id6502584695

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=jp.gungho.tri

Price: Free to Play (In-game purchases are available)

Official Website: https://d-rpg.com/en/

Operation: GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.

Copyright: © Disney. Published by GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.

* Game images are from the development stage and the final version may differ from them.

* Apple and the Apple’s logo are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in America or other countries.

App Store is a service mark of Apple Inc.

* Google Play and the Google Play’s logo are trademarks of Google LLC.

* Company names, logos, product names and service names are our trademarks or registered trademarks.

* Details listed above are as of the date of announcement. They are subject to change without notice.

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. Overview

Address: Pacific Century Place Marunouchi, 1-11-1 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Representative Director: Kazuki Morishita, Representative Director, President and CEO

Paid-in Capital: 5,338 million yen (as of June 30, 2024)

Establishment Date : July 1, 1998

URL: https://www.gungho.co.jp/en

