    Toyoda Gosei Starts Operations at Airbag Plant in Northern India

    2 days ago

    KIYOSU, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 15, 2024--

    Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. (TOKYO:7282) has expanded the Neemrana Plant of its subsidiary Toyoda Gosei Uno Minda India Pvt. Ltd.* to meet the growing demand for airbags with stricter safety regulations in India. Production at the new building began in September 2024.

    This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241014697027/en/

    President Saito giving a speech at the opening ceremony (Photo: Business Wire)

    In India, vehicles have been increasingly equipped with airbags for frontal collisions. With stricter collision safety assessment of vehicles, widespread installation of side airbags and curtain airbags for protection in side collisions is anticipated. As a part of establishing a development and production network to meet the needs of automakers, Toyoda Gosei has expanded the Neemrana Plant.

    At an opening ceremony held on October 9, Toyoda Gosei President Katsumi Saito stated the company’s aspirations for India: “Through the provision of airbags produced in this new building, we will meet the needs of automakers while contributing to safer Indian mobility.”

    * The company name was changed from Toyoda Gosei Minda India in October 2024

    Outline of Toyoda Gosei Uno Minda India (Neemrana Plant)

    Established

    April 2008

    Location

    Neemrana, Rajasthan, India

    Land area

    Approx. 78,000 m 2

    Building area

    Approx. 21,000 m 2

    After expansion Approx. 35,000 m 2

    Products

    Safety systems (various types of airbags, steering wheels, more), weatherstrips

    No. of employees

    Approx. 1,500 (as of March 31, 2024)

    View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241014697027/en/

    CONTACT: Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd.

    Contact: Public Relations

    inquiry@mlist.toyoda-gosei.co.jp

    KEYWORD: JAPAN INDIA ASIA PACIFIC

    INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HARDWARE AFTERMARKET AUTOMOTIVE CHEMICALS/PLASTICS TECHNOLOGY TIRES & RUBBER AUTOMOTIVE MANUFACTURING MANUFACTURING

    SOURCE: Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd.

    PUB: 10/15/2024 05:23 AM/DISC: 10/15/2024 05:23 AM

    http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241014697027/en

