    ARRI Introduces Ensō Prime Lens Line; Preorder Arri Cinema Lenses at BH

    2 days ago

    NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 15, 2024--

    B&H is pleased to announce the skillfully produced ARRI Ensō Prime line of 14 lenses ranging from 1.5 to 250mm. These lightweight, compact lenses can be used in a range of productions and camera setups from handheld to studio, and they can be tuned to suit a variety of looks without any complex gear. Initially, these lenses have been released in a series of kits that include six of the lenses, and the rest of the lens line will be released in 2025.

    This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241015453323/en/

    ARRI Introduces the Elegant, Compact Ensō Prime Cine Lens Line (Photo: Business Wire)

    ARRI Ensō Prime Core 6-Lens Set (ARRI PL, Feet)

    Key Features

    • 18, 24, 32, 47, 75 & 105mm Lens Set
    • T2.1 Aperture, 1:4 Magnification
    • 95mm Front Diameter
    • Cooke/i Lens Communication
    • Compact & Lightweight Design
    • Storage Case, EVE Kit

    The “Ensō” name is derived from a circular Zen calligraphy brushstroke that embodies the smooth, efficient lens design. With their versatile nature, the lenses can be tuned with different looks using Ensō Vintage Elements, which are attachments that mount onto the back of the lens. When installed, the Elements information is included in the lens metadata and their focal changes can be compensated for when using the ARRI Hi-5 hand unit. These elements provide different strengths of sharpness and softness, making it easy to adjust your look for different environments without the worry of technical interference, allowing your creativity to flow freely in the moment.

    ARRI Ensō Vintage Elements Kit

    Key Features

    • Rear Filters for Ensō Prime Lenses
    • Three Positive & Three Negative Elements
    • Supports Electronic Detection
    • Includes Creative Filter Kit
    • Includes Installation Tools, Shim Set
    • Storage Case, Tags

    Extensive Prime Range

    Ensō lenses feature fast apertures that range from T2.8 for the 10.5 and 250mm, T2.5 for the 14 and 150mm lenses, and T2.1 for the rest of the lens line, which includes 18, 21, 24, 28, 32, 40, 47, 58, 75, and 105mm models. The 250mm lens can also be extended to 250 and 500mm with optional 1.4x and 2x extenders, completing this extensive range of primes with every focal length you’ll need for any film, corporate, documentary, or commercial production.

    ARRI Ensō Prime 18, 24 & 32mm 3-Lens Set

    Key Features

    • 18, 24 & 32mm Lens Set
    • T2.1 Aperture, 1:4 Magnification
    • 95mm Front Diameter
    • Cooke/i Lens Communication
    • Compact & Lightweight Design
    • Storage Case

    Numerous Features

    Other advantages to Ensō primes include extremely close focus with their 1:4 magnification ratio such as the 32mm which can close focus at about 10”. They all feature built-in chips that provide metadata to your camera, sport identical gear ring positions, and have a common 95mm front diameter throughout the entire lens range. The compact, lightweight optical design can be utilized easily on a handheld gimbal rig, on a studio tripod, or on the end of a jib arm.

    ARRI Ensō Prime 47, 75 & 105mm 3-Lens Set

    Lens Kits

    The available Ensō Primes come in both imperial or metric versions, including a 16, 24, and 32mm set, a 47, 75, and 105mm set, and a Core 6-lens set that includes all 16, 24, 32, 47, 75, and 105mm lenses and the new Ensō Vintage Elements kit. The Vintage Elements kit can also be purchased individually, and it includes six different Elements that provide three levels of positive vintage bokeh for soft looks and three levels of negative vintage bokeh for sharper looks.

    Learn more all about the New Arri Cinema Lenses

    About B&H Photo Video

    As the world’s largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for over 50 years.

    Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B&H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world’s foremost experts and interviews with some of technology’s most dynamic personalities. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals, as well as our award-winning podcasts.

    When you’re in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore, located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The techno-carousel spins all year round at the counters and kiosks at B&H. With hundreds of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest gear.

    View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241015453323/en/

    CONTACT: Geoffrey Ngai

    B&H Photo Video

    212-615-8820

    https://www.bhphotovideo.com/

    KEYWORD: NEW YORK UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

    INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ONLINE RETAIL CONSUMER ELECTRONICS RETAIL TECHNOLOGY PHOTOGRAPHY AUDIO/VIDEO HARDWARE

    SOURCE: B&H Photo Video

    PUB: 10/15/2024 05:00 AM/DISC: 10/15/2024 05:02 AM

    http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241015453323/en

