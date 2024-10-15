AP sports week in pictures: A gallery of game action, celebrations and more

A collection of some of the top sports photos in the past week by AP photographers around the world.

Cleveland Guardians third baseman José Ramírez catches a fly ball hit by Detroit Tigers’ Jace Jung in the seventh inning during Game 3 of a baseball American League Division Series, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Peru’s Alex Valera, top, and Uruguay’s Santiago Bueno battle for the ball during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup 2026 at National Stadium in Lima, Peru, Friday, Oct. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Daniel Apuy)

San Antonio Spurs guard Blake Wesley, left, and Oklahoma City Thunder forward Adam Flagler, right, scramble for a loose ball during the second half of a preseason NBA basketball game in San Antonio, Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Novak Djokovic of Serbia eyes on the ball during the men’s singles semifinals match against Taylor Fritz of the United States in the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament at Qizhong Forest Sports City Tennis Center in Shanghai, China, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

The Florida Panthers raise their Stanley Cup championship banner before the start of the NHL hockey game against the Boston Bruins, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Jim Rassol)

Ecuador’s Leonardo Campana fights for the ball with Paraguay’s Omar Alderete during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Rodrigo Paz Delgado stadium in Quito, Ecuador, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)

Minnesota Lynx’s Natisha Hiedeman, left, dribbles against New York Liberty’s Courtney Vandersloot, right, during the second half in Game 1 of a WNBA basketball final playoff series, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)

Cleveland Guardians left fielder Steven Kwan makes a diving catch on a fly ball hit by Detroit Tigers’ Wenceel Pérez for an out in the eighth inning during Game 2 of baseball’s AL Division Series, Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

Detroit Tigers shortstop Trey Sweeney throws errantly to first base on a single by Cleveland Guardians’ Steven Kwan in the third inning during Game 3 of a baseball American League Division Series, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo takes a shot against the St. Louis Blues during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Los Angeles Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani gets caught stealing by New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor during the second inning in Game 1 of a baseball NL Championship Series, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kai Jones reacts after dunking the ball during the second half of a preseason NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, in Oceanside, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Nic Vinsonhaler carries Tara Rogowski while competing in the North American Wife Carrying Championship, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, at Sunday River ski resort in Newry, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto throws to a San Diego Padres batter during the first inning in Game 5 of a baseball NL Division Series Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

England’s Harry Brook loses his balance while playing a shot during the fourth day of the first test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin (26) checks Los Angeles forward Andre Lee (47) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

The New York Mets celebrate in the locker room after defeating the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 4 of the National League baseball playoff series, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Ineos Britannia races during the Louis Vuitton 37th America’s Cup race in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Spain’s Lamine Yamal, left, and Denmark’s Victor Kristiansen battle for the ball during the UEFA Nations League group 4 soccer match between Spain and Denmark in Murcia, Spain, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Jose Breton)

Fellow golfers sprinkle water on Ruoning Yin of China after she wins the final round of the LPGA Shanghai at China’s Shanghai Qizhong Garden Golf Club, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)

Los Angeles Dodgers’ Teoscar Hernández, left, gets sunflower seeds to the face to celebrate his solo home run as Mookie Betts (50) looks on during the seventh inning in Game 5 of a baseball NL Division Series against the San Diego Padres, Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

New York Giants tight end Theo Johnson (84) leaps over a Cincinnati Bengals defender during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images