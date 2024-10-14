Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Associated Press

    Operator dies and more than a dozen passengers hurt as commuter train hits tree

    2 days ago

    New Jersey Transit commuter train strikes a tree on the tracks, leaving the train operator dead and more than a dozen people injured

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Five Individuals Taken into Custody for Human Trafficking and Felony Drug Charges
    Mississippi News Group18 days ago
    3 dead and 4 injured in collapse of Mississippi bridge being prepped for demolition
    The Associated Press10 hours ago
    In the heartland of Mexico's Sinaloa cartel, the old ways have changed and violence rages
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    Biden admin to provide $750 million to North Carolina-based Wolfspeed for advanced computer chips
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    US long-range B-2 stealth bombers target underground bunkers of Yemen’s Houthi rebels
    The Associated Press5 hours ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel8 days ago
    Two more allege Boys’ School abuse, including bean-bag shooting
    WyoFile28 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group15 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida19 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post13 days ago
    A man has been charged with murder in connection with an Alabama shooting that left 4 dead
    The Associated Press9 hours ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post12 hours ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post27 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune27 days ago
    Yellowstone downshifts search for missing hiker from ‘rescue’ to ‘recovery’
    WyoFile14 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz22 days ago
    2 men charged with 7 Baltimore area homicides in gang case
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    Felony Amount of Liquid Meth Seized from Bruce Man
    Mississippi News Group20 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile16 days ago
    In Memory of Former Child Star/Praised Actor River Phoenix: Decades After His Tragic Halloween Death
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile12 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria26 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz14 days ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt16 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt12 days ago
    Former officer with East Germany’s secret police sentenced to prison for a border killing in 1974
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    Life-Saving Medication Manufactured in FL Recalled Over Bacterial Contamination
    Uncovering Florida24 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy