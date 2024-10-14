Open in App
    BZI’s Innovatech® to Showcase New Beam Rotator “Beam Champ® 30” for Welding Teams at FABTECH Expo Booth #S31178, October 15-17, 2024

    2 days ago

    KANARRAVILLE, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 14, 2024--

    BZI® ( bzi.com ) , nationally recognized for its transformative innovations in the construction and steel industries, announced today that the company’s R&D group, Innovatech ®, will showcase its new beam rotator, Beam Champ ® 30, at the FABTECH Expo, booth #S31178, from October 15-17, 2024 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

    This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241014100917/en/

    BZI® (bzi.com), nationally recognized for its transformative innovations in the construction and steel industries, announced today that the company’s R&D group, Innovatech®, will showcase its new beam rotator, Beam Champ® 30, at the FABTECH Expo, booth #S31178, from October 15-17, 2024 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. (Photo: Business Wire)

    Innovatech designed Beam Champ to enhance easy beam access and improve operator safety for welding teams. This groundbreaking system sets a new standard in the steel industry, optimizing weld positioning and reducing risks associated with beam handling. Customers report experiencing a 20% gain in productivity since utilizing Beam Champ in their operation.

    “At BZI and Innovatech, we are passionate about pushing the boundaries of innovation and increasing safety in construction,” said Worth Bistline, Engineering Manager at Innovatech. “Beam Champ 30 is just one testament to our dedication to creating practical solutions for real-world needs.”

    Accessing all sides of a heavy steel beam for welding can be time-consuming and can threaten team members’ safety. While various rotator solutions have emerged, they have not addressed several practical needs, such as beam placement, removal, and secure positioning.

    BZI and Innovatech’s proprietary Beam Champ® 30 beam-rotating system presents a new approach to solving these challenges. This patented system allows welding teams to access all sides of a beam more safely and efficiently. The Beam Champ 30 cradles the beam on a chain and rotates it within two or more Beam Champ units. This system offers several advantages over previous rotators, including a larger opening for beam placement and removal. Additionally, its Vertical Jaw Arm enables effortless insertion and removal, while the Support Arm holds the beam securely in place during welding or configuration.

    To learn more about this fabrication solution or other innovations from BZI and Innovatech, visit www.bzi.com, email office@bzi.com or call 888.509.2280. FABTECH attendees can see the Beam Champ 30 in action at booth #S31178, from October 15-17, 2024, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

    About BZI

    Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Kanarraville, Utah, the BZI® group of companies operates through three primary organizations: Building Zone Industries, LLC is responsible for steel erection, while BZI Steel, LLC specializes in steel fabrication. Innovatech®, LLC specializes in designing, engineering, and manufacturing innovative construction equipment and processes to enhance efficiency and safety on the job. To support its workforce and maintain high safety and quality standards, BZI partners with SteelTech Academy™, an exclusive technical, safety, and vocational training center offered to all team members. The academy provides training in OSHA (10) and (30) certifications, equipment operations, fall protection, and industry-specific welding certifications. Since 2021, SteelTech Academy has issued thousands of certifications across these disciplines and consistently logs over 10,000 student contact hours annually. BZI is a proud member of and accredited by AISC, an organization that recently bestowed upon BZI its top safety award, the “Erector Award of Honor.” CEO James Barlow serves on the Forbes Business Council and has recently been named a recipient of the prestigious Malcolm Baldrige Award. BZI is now completing and executing major construction projects across the United States and is recognized as a leading provider of innovative construction solutions for companies worldwide.

    View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241014100917/en/

    CONTACT: Teresa@fausticommunications.com

    kayla@arcadepartners.io

    KEYWORD: UTAH FLORIDA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

    INDUSTRY KEYWORD: COMMERCIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY STEEL MACHINERY MACHINE TOOLS, METALWORKING & METALLURGY OTHER CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY MANUFACTURING RESIDENTIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE

    SOURCE: BZI

    PUB: 10/14/2024 10:00 AM/DISC: 10/14/2024 10:01 AM

    http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241014100917/en

