    Advanced Energy’s New and Award-Winning Power Solutions for AI Servers at 2024 OCP Global Summit

    2 days ago

    DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 14, 2024--

    Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEIS) – a global leader in highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions – will feature its latest ultra-efficient power shelf, power supplies and power converter technologies for enterprise and hyperscale data centers at this year’s Open Compute Project (OCP) Global Summit, which takes place at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center on October 15-17, 2024.

    This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241014505296/en/

    To support the substantial increased power requirements of high-density AI accelerated servers, Advanced Energy will be showcasing the ORv3 5.5kW HPR PSU and power shelf with peak efficiency nearing 98%. This PSU provides a higher power factor to handle dynamic loading, easing the burden on data centers’ AC power infrastructure for GPU applications. (Photo: Business Wire)

    To support the substantial increased power requirements of high-density AI accelerated servers, Advanced Energy will be showcasing the ORv3 5.5kW HPR PSU and power shelf with peak efficiency nearing 98%. This PSU provides a higher power factor to handle dynamic loading, easing the burden on data centers’ AC power infrastructure for GPU applications.

    Other new technologies at the Advanced Energy booth, B23, will include a new line of M-CRPS, including CSU 1600AT, CSU 1800AT and CSU 2000AT. These unique AE products offer input voltage flexibility for worldwide deployment, high efficiency and a high-power factor performance to reduce cost – all in a small form factor to save space. Also, on display will be the 1800W Titanium efficiency M-CRPS in new 60mm form factor and a sneak peek at the Titanium-rated M-CRPS 3600W, designed for generative AI’s power needs with high efficiency.

    Advanced Energy will also show board-mounted power technologies including the Artesyn® NDQ900 non-isolated DC-DC converter. Selected as a finalist for the 2023 Power Product of the year in the Electronics Industry Awards, this converter reaches a peak efficiency of 96.7%.

    “This year’s OCP Global Summit theme, From Ideas to Impact , aligns with Advanced Energy’s journey. Over the past seven years, our involvement in the OCP Community has allowed us to advance the industry and introduce best-in-class platforms that have significantly benefited the broader market,” said Brian Korn, vice president of Marketing for Data Center Solutions at Advanced Energy. “Our innovations in density, efficiency and rack-scale power conversion are designed to meet the evolving demands of AI, both for today and the future.”

    For those seeking to enhance their data center, cloud hosting, switching and 5G solutions, Advanced Energy invites you to explore its award-winning products at the OCP Global Summit. AE’s solutions are designed to minimize power loss and reduce costs, all while maintaining a compact form factor to save valuable space.

    In addition to exhibiting at the event, Advanced Energy will present on the topic: “Requirements and Considerations of Next Generation ORv3 PSU and Power Shelves.” This presentation will take place on Thursday, October 17 at 10:25 a.m. PDT in Room 210DH on the concourse level of the San Jose Convention Center.

    More information on Advanced Energy’s participation in OCP can be found here.

    About Advanced Energy

    Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEIS) is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions for mission-critical applications and processes. Advanced Energy’s power solutions enable customer innovation in complex applications for a wide range of industries including semiconductor equipment, industrial production, medical and life sciences, data center computing, networking and telecommunications. With engineering know-how and responsive service and support for customers around the globe, the company builds collaborative partnerships to meet technology advances, propels growth of its customers and innovates the future of power. Advanced Energy has devoted four decades to perfecting power. It is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, USA.

    For more information, visit www.advancedenergy.com.

    Advanced Energy | Precision. Power. Performance. Trust.

    View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241014505296/en/

    CONTACT: For press inquiries, contact:

    Simon Flatt

    Grand Bridges for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc.

    aei@grandbridges.com

    +1 415 800 4529

    KEYWORD: COLORADO UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

    INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY HARDWARE SEMICONDUCTOR DATA MANAGEMENT

    SOURCE: Advanced Energy Industries, Inc.

    PUB: 10/14/2024 10:00 AM/DISC: 10/14/2024 10:01 AM

    http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241014505296/en

