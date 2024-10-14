Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Associated Press

    French authorities oppose 20-minute red cards promoted by World Rugby

    By Thuma,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hhdIa_0w6CCzCV00

    PARIS (AP) — French authorities are joining forces with players to oppose plans by World Rugby to change its regulations with the introduction of a 20-minute red card, saying it poses a health risk.

    The sport’s governing body said last week that the possibility of replacing a red-carded player with a team-mate after 20 minutes was moving closer to global adoption following “successful trials.”

    The sent-off player would not, though, be able to return for the rest of the match.

    The proposed new law is part of a package of changes “designed to enhance the viewing and playing experience,” World Rugby said.

    In a joint statement, the French rugby federation, the league and the players’ union Provale disagreed. Ahead of a World Rugby council meeting next month, they said they were firmly opposed to the adoption of the rule and called on the sport’s governing body “to base itself on evidence before modifying such a crucial sanction, particularly with regard to the impact on player safety.”

    “For the FFR, LNR and Provale, the red card is a crucial tool that deters unsporting behaviour and protects the physical integrity of players,” they said. “Transforming this sanction into a temporary expulsion could encourage dangerous behaviour, thereby compromising player safety, which must remain the absolute priority.”

    Noting that only three red cards were issued at the U20 World Championship, they said that the testing of the rule change in four competitions “where insufficient data has been collected cannot be considered as a convincing reason for improvement before considering a worldwide implementation.”

    The innovation was introduced by New Zealand in 2020 in Super Rugby to try and manage foul play without impacting the integrity of a match. It has also been trialled in the Rugby Championship.

    The FFR, LNR and Provale challenged the idea that the new rule will encourage a more fluid game.

    “The statistics provided by the FFR to World Rugby show that a red card is not systematically synonymous with defeat for the team penalised,” they said. “In fact, an analysis based on 480 Top 14 matches and international matches in Tier 1 shows that only 60% of teams shown a red card lost the match.”

    The FFR, LNR and Provale also raised concerns that the introduction of the 20-minute red card may damage the image of rugby as it could encourage more aggressive play.

    ___

    AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Thomas Tuchel hired as England head coach ahead of 2026 World Cup and targets 'second star'
    The Associated Press22 hours ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    3 dead and 4 injured in collapse of Mississippi bridge being prepped for demolition
    The Associated Press10 hours ago
    In the heartland of Mexico's Sinaloa cartel, the old ways have changed and violence rages
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    Biden admin to provide $750 million to North Carolina-based Wolfspeed for advanced computer chips
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    Hezbollah vows to expand attacks in Israel after deadly strike in Lebanon's Christian heartland
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    US long-range B-2 stealth bombers target underground bunkers of Yemen’s Houthi rebels
    The Associated Press5 hours ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Jets acquire wide receiver Davante Adams from Raiders, reuniting him with Aaron Rodgers
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post12 hours ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post27 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile16 days ago
    US striker Folarin Balogun sidelined two months with shoulder injury
    The Associated Press21 hours ago
    Harris announces a new plan to empower Black men as she tries to energize them to vote for her
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    In Memory of Former Child Star/Praised Actor River Phoenix: Decades After His Tragic Halloween Death
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Denver spends another $6 million on migrants
    David Heitz29 days ago
    Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice has surgery to repair posterolateral corner of his right knee
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    Najee Harris runs angry all the time. The Steelers relied on that fury in a win over the Raiders
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    Prosecutors will not file criminal charges against 2 people at center of Los Angeles racism scandal
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    Kamala Harris will sit down with Bret Baier for her first Fox News interview
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama28 days ago
    Former officer with East Germany’s secret police sentenced to prison for a border killing in 1974
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    Life-Saving Medication Manufactured in FL Recalled Over Bacterial Contamination
    Uncovering Florida24 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy