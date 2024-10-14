Open in App
    • The Associated Press

    Father of 10-year-old girl found dead in the UK called police from Pakistan to say he killed her

    2 days ago

    LONDON (AP) — The father of a 10-year-old girl found dead in her home in England fled to Pakistan and called U.K. police from there to say he had killed her, a jury heard Monday.

    Urfan Sharif, 42, is on trial at London’s Central Criminal Court accused of Sara Sharif’s murder alongside his partner, Beinash Batool, and brother, Faisal Malik.

    Opening the trial, prosecutor William Emlyn Jones said all three defendants had played a part in a “campaign of abuse” against Sara leading to her death.

    Police found Sara’s body under a blanket in a bunk bed at her home in Woking, southwest of London, on Aug. 10, 2023, with dozens of injuries including extensive bruising and fractures.

    Emlyn Jones said the discovery was made after her father called the police from Pakistan, saying: “I’ve killed my daughter. I legally punished her, and she died.” He also told the phone operator it wasn’t his intention to kill her but he had “beat her up too much,” the prosecutor told jurors.

    Urfan Sharif, Batool and Malik had left the U.K. for Islamabad, the Pakistani capital, on Aug. 9.

    Police in Pakistan found the three suspects after an extensive search and put them on a flight to the U.K. They were arrested upon arrival at London’s Gatwick Airport and remanded in prison.

    Emlyn Jones said all three had lived in the same house as Sara and that it was “inconceivable” that just one of them had acted alone.

    The trio deny murder and causing or allowing the death of a child.

    The trial is expected to continue until December.

