    With Victor Wembanyama leading the way, Spurs add Chris Paul and Harrison Barnes for playoff push

    By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=207j24_0w6C79Fq00

    San Antonio Spurs

    Last season: 22-40, missed playoffs for fifth straight season after matching the league record with 22 straight postseason appearances.

    COACH: Gregg Popovich (29th season, all with Spurs, 1,388-821).

    SEASON OPENER: Oct. 24 at Dallas.

    DEPARTURES: F Cedi Osman, G Devonte’ Graham, F Dominick Barlow,

    ADDITIONS: PG Chris Paul, F Harrison Barnes G Stephon Castle, F Harrison Ingram

    BetMGM championship odds: 150-1.

    What to expect

    San Antonio is poised to make a playoff push. The Spurs were preaching patience as they rebuilt their franchise following the retirements of Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili and Tony Parker and an unprecedented run of five NBA titles and 22 straight postseason appearances. They stressed reaching that level of success would take time. That timeline sped up with the arrival of Victor Wembanyama last season. The 7-foot-3 teenager from France won Rookie of the Year and put the league on notice that he will be one of the NBA’s best for years to come. San Antonio added veterans Paul and Barnes to mentor what was the league’s youngest roster last season and to hopefully guide them to the postseason. The Spurs were unable to maintain leads last season, especially in the final minutes.

    Strengths and weaknesses

    The good: Any talk about the Spurs begins and ends with Wembanyama. He led the league in blocked shots at 3.6 per game and was second in voting to fellow Frenchman Rudy Gobert for Defensive Player of the Year. His skillset on offense is increasing, too. Wembanyama has worked on his dribbling and shot selection with former three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year Jamal Crawford. Paul understands the defensive attention Wembanyama will draw, which he plans on exploiting to get himself and teammates open baskets.

    The not-so-good: While San Antonio now has veteran leadership, the Spurs still have one of the league’s youngest rosters. Consistency and a lack of physicality plagued the team last season and Popovich has been preaching both to this season’s team. San Antonio must also find consistent 3-point shooters. The only player to shoot better than 40 percent on 3-pointers last season was Doug McDermott, who was traded at midseason to Indiana.

    Players to watch

    While all eyes will be on the Wembanyama and Paul pairing, the development of Stephon Castle could have a significant impact on the Spurs’ fortunes. Drafted No. 4 after helping Connecticut win the NCAA title, Castle has shown great confidence during the preseason. His defensive intensity has drawn praise from Popovich and his ability to finish at the rim has been hailed by Paul. Castle could provide the Spurs with a needed boost off the bench and possibly start at guard with Devin Vassell sitting out the first month of the season following foot surgery.

