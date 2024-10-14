LeBron James returns for 22nd NBA season with Anthony Davis, new Lakers coach JJ Redick

Los Angeles Lakers

Last season: 47-35, lost to Denver in first round.

COACH: JJ Redick (first season, hired June 20)

SEASON OPENER: Oct. 22 vs. Minnesota

DEPARTURES: F Taurean Prince, G Spencer Dinwiddie.

ADDITIONS: F Dalton Knecht, C Christian Koloko, G Bronny James.

BetMGM championship odds: +4000

What to expect

The Lakers are counting on a new coaching staff to transform essentially the same roster that won last year’s In-Season Tournament, but couldn’t contend for an NBA title despite the greatness of LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Redick has never coached at any level of his sport, but James’ former podcast co-host wowed the Lakers’ top brass with his ideas to get more out of James, Davis and this supporting cast. Early in the regular season, James and 20-year-old Bronny James will become the first father-and-son duo to play together. Later in the season, the health of James and Davis will determine whether Redick even has a chance to work wonders.

Strengths and weaknesses

The good: James does not appear to be slowing down at all in his record-tying 22nd NBA season, and Davis is coming off an outstanding season in which the oft-injured big man played in a career-high 76 games. The Lakers are betting their roster continuity will help, and Redick is even keeping the same starters — D’Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura — alongside his dynamic duo. The bench looks decent, particularly if Jarred Vanderbilt finally returns from his extensive injuries to provide defensive toughness.

The not-so-good: The Lakers once again failed to land a third superstar to play alongside James and Davis, with GM Rob Pelinka in part blaming the league’s new roster rules. Even with James and Davis almost fully healthy last season, this roster wasn’t a Western Conference contender, and it’s tough to imagine the Lakers getting that lucky with injuries again. Los Angeles is pinning its hopes on Redick being exceptional and on James and Davis staying healthy.

Players to watch

The only roster addition who might contribute immediately is rookie Dalton Knecht, a standout scorer at Tennessee. Russell has been Redick’s top project, with the rookie coach vowing to get more consistency and leadership from the prolific guard who goes missing too frequently on offense and doesn’t maximize his limited defensive skills. LA is also betting heavily on former second-round pick Max Christie finally stepping up as a three-and-D wing in his third NBA season after getting a four-year, $32 million contract.

___