Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Associated Press

    The Suns hope for more success in Year 2 of Big 3 with a new coach, revamped supporting cast

    By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W6WDI_0w6BbT2r00

    Phoenix Suns

    Last season: 49-33, lost to Minnesota in first round of playoffs.

    COACH: Mike Budenholzer (1st season with Suns, 10th overall 484-317).

    SEASON OPENER: Oct. 23 at L.A. Clippers.

    DEPARTURES: G Eric Gordon, F Drew Eubanks

    ADDITIONS: G Tyus Jones, G Monte Morris, C Mason Plumlee, F Ryan Dunn

    BetMGM championship odds: +1500.

    What to expect

    The Suns are back for Year 2 of the Big 3 after the first season was a undeniable disappointment. The All-Star trio of Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal will once again be the focal point of the team while they’ll be helped by a supporting cast of Tyus Jones, Grayson Allen, Royce O’Neale and Jusuf Nurkic. Phoenix also added new coach Mike Budenholzer, who led the Bucks to a 2021 championship after beating the Suns in six games. Budenholzer is an Arizona native and seems refreshed by the opportunity to lead a top-heavy, but talented roster.

    Strengths and weaknesses

    The good: Pretty much any team wouldn’t mind having Booker, Durant and Beal as three major building blocks. Booker is in his 10th NBA season and in his prime and the four-time All-Star has developed into one of the league’s most consistent scoring guards, equally adept at driving to the hoop, pulling up from mid-range and hitting 3-pointers. Durant — even at 36 years old — is still one of the game’s most feared scorers. When Beal is healthy, he’s a versatile guard who also knows how to get the ball in the basket. Unlike last year, the team also has a true point guard in Tyus Jones, which allows the Big 3 to focus on scoring instead of ballhandling.

    The not-so-good: The roster is still relatively top-heavy, even though its construction appears much better than 2023. It’s fair to wonder if Durant can handle another season with a heavy workload. He played in 75 games last season and didn’t get much rest this summer after helping the U.S. team to Olympic gold in Paris. The team has a handful of solid defensive players like Josh Okogie, but this version of the Suns probably won’t be one of the league’s best teams on that end of the court.

    Players to watch

    The Suns were able to get Jones for the bargain basement price of $3 million for one season, giving the team a true point guard that it lacked last season. It’s a big opportunity for Jones, who gets to play with his most talented team. He averaged 12 points per game for the Wizards last season but more importantly contribued 7.3 assists and just 1.0 turnovers per game. Nurkic slimmed down over the offseason and could be more an option from 3-point range this season. Dunn, a rookie who was the 28th overall pick out of Virginia, is considered an elite defensive prospect. If he can develop on the offensive end, he could be a great addition to the playing rotation.

    ___

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato19 hours ago
    Jets acquire wide receiver Davante Adams from Raiders, reuniting him with Aaron Rodgers
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    ‘Shocker’ has Cowboys at crossroads as Jerry Jones says he isn’t considering a coaching change
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile16 days ago
    US striker Folarin Balogun sidelined two months with shoulder injury
    The Associated Press21 hours ago
    The Giants aren't going anywhere this season unless Daboll can get the offense in gear
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    Najee Harris runs angry all the time. The Steelers relied on that fury in a win over the Raiders
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama28 days ago
    Billie Jean King and 100 athletes celebrate the 50th anniversary of her Women's Sports Foundation
    The Associated Press22 hours ago
    Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau's father takes the ice with Blue Jackets on eve of home opener
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    Ohio Mom Mysteriously Vanishes with Infant Son in 2015, Car Found Abandoned in Montana
    Where are they? Podcast8 days ago
    Aurora to request migrant placement records from Denver, state of Colorado
    David Heitz2 days ago
    How Jose Iglesias’ ‘OMG’ became the perfect anthem for the underdog Mets
    The Associated Press22 hours ago
    Malkin, Crosby share another milestone night together in Pittsburgh
    The Associated Press5 hours ago
    Kansas tops AP Top 25 preseason men’s basketball poll ahead of Alabama, defending champion UConn
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    Man United great Alex Ferguson to step down as club ambassador in latest change under Jim Ratcliffe
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    Jose Iglesias is the latest in a long line of MLB players (and umpires) making their own music
    The Associated Press22 hours ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz3 days ago
    Michelle Obama will headline an Atlanta rally aimed at boosting voter turnout
    The Associated Press21 hours ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune20 hours ago
    Soto, Stanton homers back Rodón as Yankees take advantage of wild Guardians to win ALCS opener 5-2
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    Tim Walz lands late in Tucson, rallying a boisterous crowd with calls for unity and freedom
    Arizona Luminaria6 days ago
    Motorsports in the United States have taken a dramatic off-track turn: Analysis
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    NASCAR aware of allegations a team engineer stole intellectual property to give to rival team
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    Federal policy change is poised to end Wyoming gun club’s pelican killing
    WyoFile20 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy