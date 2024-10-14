Open in App
    Raptors leaning heavily on former top rookie Scottie Barnes as they begin rebuilding the roster

    By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t9tFT_0w6Bb5Bu00
    Toronto Raptors’ Scottie Barnes speaks during a NBA media event in Toronto, Monday, Sept. 30, 2024. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

    Toronto Raptors (H2 headline)

    Last season: 25-57, missed playoffs.

    COACH: Darko Rajakovic (2nd season, 25-57).

    SEASON OPENER: Oct. 23 vs. Cleveland.

    DEPARTURES: G Gary Trent Jr., F Jalen McDaniels.

    ADDITIONS: F Bruno Fernando, G Davion Mitchell, F Jonathan Mogbo, G Jamal Shead, G Ja’Kobe Walter.

    BetMGM championship odds: 1,000-1.

    What to expect

    Five years after bringing an NBA Championship north of the border, the Raptors have shed every key contributor from their title team and entered a rebuilding phase. When asked whether his current squad might benefit from prioritizing 2025 draft positioning over on-court success this season, team president Masai Ujiri said: “We all know what reality is in this league,” Ujiri said. “The draft is a way for us to build teams and to acquire players, especially in a market like our market.”

    Strengths and weaknesses

    The good: Versatile forward Scottie Barnes improved his averages in scoring, 3-point shooting, rebounding, assists and blocked shots last season, earned his first All-Star nod, and likely still has room to develop into an even better player. As the Raptors begin building their way back to contention, Barnes is the clear cornerstone of their efforts. The 2022 NBA rookie of the year, Barnes signed a contract extension this summer that could reach around $270 million if he meets supermax criteria. Backing Barnes are two players acquired from the Knicks last year, newly-signed guard Immanuel Quickley and Canadian star RJ Barrett.

    The not-so-good: The Raptors aren’t blessed with an abundance of depth, size, or reliable 3-point shooting, although sophomore guard Gradey Dick might be able to help with the latter category. While there are some other promising pieces on the bench, including rookie guard Ja’Kobe Walter, Toronto doesn’t have much dependable talent on its second unit and could be in trouble if injuries strike the starting five. The Raptors should be good enough to compete on a nightly basis, but expect closing out wins against the league’s better teams to be a challenge.

    Players to watch

    When the Raptors selected forward Jonathan Mogbo with their second round pick last June, one attendee at Mogbo’s draft party was moved to tears: longtime friend Scottie Barnes. After starting out as grade school pals in West Palm Beach, Florida, Barnes and Mogbo will live out a childhood dream as NBA teammates in Toronto’s frontcourt.

    ___

