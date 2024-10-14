Open in App
    Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and the Celtics head into NBA title defense with something to prove

    By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS,

    2 days ago

    Boston Celtics

    Last season: 64-18, won NBA championship.

    COACH: Joe Mazzulla (third season, 121-43)

    SEASON OPENER: Oct. 22 vs. New York Knicks.

    DEPARTURES: G Svi Mykhailiuk, F Oshae Brissett

    ADDITIONS: G Baylor Scheierman, F Anton Watson

    BetMGM championship odds: +325.

    What to expect

    The Celtics are gearing up for another run at the title, which would be an NBA record 19th for the franchise. They are bringing back essentially the same team — not just their starters, but their top 11 scorers from last season. With summer snubs to Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, the team can expect to still be motivated. The last team to repeat was the Golden State Warriors in 2017 and ’18. The Celtics haven’t repeated since Bill Russell won 11 in 13 years from 1957-69.

    Strengths and weaknesses

    The good: Three and D. The Celtics led the NBA with 1,351 made 3-pointers last year — 140 more more than the next-most chucking team — and they also had the most steals and defensive rebounds. Tatum and Brown are All-NBA playmakers, and Jrue Holiday and Derrick White are two of the best perimeter defenders in the league.

    The not-so-good: The Celtics could be vulnerable down low if 37-year-old Al Horford and oft-injured Kristaps Porzingis can’t hold up physically. If so, Luke Kornet and Neemias Queta their best options at center.

    Players to watch

    Despite making All-NBA first team, winning his first championship, signing the richest contract in NBA history and following it up with an Olympic gold medal, Tatum was irked after being benched during the Paris Games. Brown, who was the NBA Finals MVP instead of his teammate, wasn’t picked for the U.S. Olympic team at all, and that didn’t sit well with him either. Both are coming off of an All-Star season in which their individual numbers went down for the good of the team, with a championship as the result.

    ___

