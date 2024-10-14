Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Associated Press

    Thermo Fisher Scientific Introduces Fully Integrated Multimodal Analytical Scanning Transmission Electron Microscope to Advance Novel Research in Materials Science

    2 days ago

    WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 14, 2024--

    Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., the world leader in serving science, introduced a groundbreaking transmission electron microscope to a packed room of attendees at the recent European Microscopy Congress 2024 in Copenhagen, Denmark. As a fully integrated multimodal analytical solution, the Thermo Scientific™ Iliad™ (Scanning) Transmission Electron Microscope, (S)TEM, gives scientific pioneers deeper insights about the chemical nature of the most sophisticated modern materials, down to the atomic level.

    This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241014163508/en/

    Thermo Scientific Iliad (Scanning) Transmission Electron Microscope integrates electron energy loss spectroscopy (EELS) and NanoPulser electrostatic beam blanker to improve insights at the atomic level (Photo: Business Wire)

    Iliad (S)TEM leverages Thermo Fisher’s long history of innovation in scanning transmission electron microscopy, integrating multiple technological modalities into a seamless and user-friendly workflow.

    “A revolutionary new platform like this only comes around once in a decade,” said David Wall, vice president and general manager of Materials Science at Thermo Fisher Scientific. “Beginning with its unveiling at EMC, Iliad has already received a positive and energetic reception from researchers and industry leaders across the globe. This is the culmination of years of investment and hard work, but in many ways it’s just the beginning of unlocking the full potential of integrated microscopy technology.”

    Leading-edge integration of Iliad hardware and software

    Iliad (S)TEM is featuring the new Thermo Fisher Scientific EELS Spectrometer and Energy Filter, as well as the NanoPulser — the new electrostatic beam blanker for the electron dose optimization. Multimodality and the integration of energy dispersive spectroscopy (EDS), EELS and the NanoPulser ensures the advanced and effective approach for precise chemical and structural investigations of broad classes of modern materials.

    Iliad is fully controlled with the Thermo Scientific Velox software ecosystem for both spectroscopy and imaging, making the most challenging experiments now accessible to every user. Nearly every component in the Iliad platform can be accessed via Python scripting using Autoscript, opening the possibility of advanced control of the microscope, as well as the adoption of AI-based data collection and processing strategies. The solid interlink of the core modalities of modern (S)TEM enables smooth and reliable workflows for scientists.

    Infused with customer insight

    Professor Jo Verbeeck, co-leader of Electron Microscopy for Materials Science (EMAT) at the University of Antwerp in Belgium, collaborated on the development of Iliad with the special focus on data quantification. “It’s one thing to write papers on electron energy loss spectroscopy (EELS) quantification, it is far more exciting to see these ideas also implemented in a product that will really change the user experience and reproducibility of EELS,” says Professor Verbeeck, a renowned leader in EELS.

    With Iliad, Thermo Fisher Scientific is opening a new chapter of advanced analytical (S)TEM. This completely integrated technology will enable scientists across broad academic and technology sectors to solve scientific problems that make the world healthier, cleaner and safer.

    To learn more about Iliad, please visit our website.

    About Thermo Fisher Scientific

    Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue over $40 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, increasing productivity in their laboratories, improving patient health through diagnostics or the development and manufacture of life-changing therapies, we are here to support them. Our global team delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services, Patheon and PPD. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

    View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241014163508/en/

    CONTACT: Media Contact Information:

    Alex Runner

    Thermo Fisher Scientific

    alex.runner@thermofisher.com

    Media Contact Information:

    Jessika Parry, Greenough

    419-266-4016

    jparry@greenoughagency.com

    KEYWORD: MASSACHUSETTS EUROPE DENMARK UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

    INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY RESEARCH OTHER TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE HARDWARE DATA MANAGEMENT OTHER SCIENCE SCIENCE ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

    SOURCE: Thermo Fisher

    PUB: 10/14/2024 08:30 AM/DISC: 10/14/2024 08:30 AM

    http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241014163508/en

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza5 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson11 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile15 days ago
    Biden admin to provide $750 million to North Carolina-based Wolfspeed for advanced computer chips
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    Big Lots laying off all 349 employees at Apple Valley distribution center
    The HD Post25 days ago
    US Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Michael Venning Fired as Command Chief of 81st Training Wing
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily18 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post13 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post12 days ago
    Former officer with East Germany’s secret police sentenced to prison for a border killing in 1974
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post20 days ago
    North Korea says front-line units ready to strike South Korea if more drones appear
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    Dozens of pro-Palestinian protesters arrested outside New York Stock Exchange
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    How To Develop A Decluttering Mindset!
    Declutterbuzz27 days ago
    US will send a missile defense system and troops to run it to Israel to aid defense against Iran
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune26 days ago
    Take Charge! How To Organize Everything In your Home
    Declutterbuzz21 days ago
    Connection Between Clutter Anxiety, and Depression
    Declutterbuzz23 hours ago
    Chemically converted THC saps revenue from Colorado’s legal marijuana industry, state says
    Matt Whittaker18 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribunelast hour
    How To Break The Cycle of Clutter and Depression
    Declutterbuzz14 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz3 days ago
    Historic Castillo de San Marcos closed to survey storm damage
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune9 days ago
    Mexico says foreign firms have pledged $20 billion in investments, but many are old or uncertain
    The Associated Press16 hours ago
    Australia's prime minister is criticized for buying a waterfront home during a housing crisis
    The Associated Press6 hours ago
    Major California retailer raises minimum wage to $19.25
    The HD Post5 days ago
    Skyrocket cattle growth with protein tubs and smart feeding
    West Texas Livestock Growers4 days ago
    NASCAR aware of allegations a team engineer stole intellectual property to give to rival team
    The Associated Press1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy