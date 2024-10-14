Oshkosh Defense Showcases Advanced Technology & Firepower at AUSA 2024

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 14, 2024--

Oshkosh Defense, LLC, an Oshkosh Corporation [NYSE: OSK] business, is exhibiting at the Association of the United States Army’s (AUSA) annual meeting in Washington, D.C., from October 14 – 16, 2024. In Booth #7027, Oshkosh will showcase the advanced autonomous technology of the U.S. Marine Corps’ Remotely Operated Ground Unit for Expeditionary Fires (ROGUE-Fires) and the U.S. Army’s Stryker Double V Hull with the Oshkosh Defense 30mm Medium Caliber Weapon System (MCWS) integrated with a Javelin anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) launcher capability.

Oshkosh Defense MCWS conducting operations during FOT&E at Yakima Training Center. (Photo: Business Wire)

Remotely Operated Ground Unit for Expeditionary Fires (ROGUE-Fires)

ROGUE-Fires is an unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) that leverages the Oshkosh JLTV’s extreme off-road mobility and payload capacity and advanced autonomous vehicle technologies to support Ground-Based Anti-Ship Missile (GBASM) operations. Designed to operate in both teleoperated and fully autonomous modes, ROGUE-Fires serves as a versatile launch platform capable of handling various weapon payloads or performing distributed logistics operations. Oshkosh announced the contract to begin low-rate initial production from the Marine Corps Systems Command in October 2023.

“Developed for the U.S. Marine Corps, ROGUE-Fires is redefining operational capabilities in contested environments,” said Pat Williams, chief programs officer at Oshkosh Defense. “Our team is excited to demonstrate how this next-generation technology is transitioning into fielded systems and how it can be adapted to meet the mission needs of the Army.”

Stryker Double V Hull with the Oshkosh Defense 30mm Medium Caliber Weapon System

The Oshkosh Defense MCWS is a transformational lethality solution that provides Stryker Brigade Combat Teams (SBCTs) with improved firepower and increased accuracy at longer engagement ranges. Oshkosh will demonstrate the system’s advanced adaptability through integration of a Javelin ATGM launcher capability. The Oshkosh MCWS completed Follow-on Operational Test and Evaluation (FOT&E) in May 2024. An integral part of the acquisition process, FOT&E allowed Soldiers an opportunity to evaluate the system under realistic operational conditions. To date, Oshkosh has delivered over 100 systems to support fielding in early 2025.

“Since the MCWS contract award in 2021, Oshkosh has partnered with the Army to incorporate features specifically designed for the Stryker mission,” continued Williams. “Soldier feedback has played a significant role in shaping the requirements of the MCWS that we are delivering today, and we look forward to showcasing it during AUSA.”

Oshkosh Defense leadership will be available to discuss the company’s entire portfolio of vehicles, mobility systems, and next-generation technologies at AUSA 2024 in booth #7027.

About Oshkosh Defense

Oshkosh Defense is a global leader in the design, production and sustainment of best-in-class military vehicles, technology solutions and mobility systems. Oshkosh develops and applies emerging technologies that advance safety and mission success. Setting the industry standard for sustaining fleet readiness, Oshkosh ensures every solution is supported worldwide throughout its entire life cycle.

Oshkosh Defense, LLC is an Oshkosh Corporation business [NYSE: OSK]. Learn more about Oshkosh Defense at https://oshkoshdefense.com/.

About Oshkosh Corporation

At Oshkosh (NYSE: OSK), we make innovative, mission-critical equipment to help everyday heroes advance communities around the world. Headquartered in Wisconsin, Oshkosh Corporation employs over 18,000 team members worldwide, all united behind a common purpose: to make a difference in people’s lives. Oshkosh products can be found in more than 150 countries under the brands of JLG®, Pierce®, MAXIMETAL, Oshkosh® S-Series™, Oshkosh® Defense, McNeilus®, IMT®, Jerr-Dan®, Frontline™ Communications, Oshkosh® Airport Products, Oshkosh AeroTech™ and Pratt Miller. For more information, visit oshkoshcorp.com.

®, ™ All brand names referred to in this news release are trademarks of Oshkosh Corporation or its subsidiary companies.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that the Company believes to be “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s future financial position, business strategy, targets, projected sales, costs, earnings, capital expenditures, debt levels and cash flows, and plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “should,” “project” or “plan” or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company’s control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include risks related to the Company’s ability to successfully execute on its strategic road map and meet its long-term financial goals. Additional information concerning these and other factors is contained in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company assumes no obligation, and disclaims any obligation, to update information contained in this news release. Investors should be aware that the Company may not update such information until the Company’s next quarterly earnings conference call, if at all.

