    Moshe Bajnon Joins Nuveen Private Capital to Lead Global Private Wealth Platform

    2 days ago

    NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 14, 2024--

    Churchill Asset Management and Arcmont Asset Management, the U.S. and European asset management companies of Nuveen Private Capital, today announced the appointment of Moshe Bajnon as Senior Managing Director, Global Head of Private Wealth, effective October 29, 2024. Reporting directly to Ken Kencel, President & CEO of Churchill, and Anthony Fobel, CEO of Arcmont, Mr. Bajnon will be based in Churchill’s New York City headquarters and also serve as Co-Head of Churchill’s Investor Solutions Group.

    This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241014802300/en/

    In this newly created role, Mr. Bajnon will be responsible for leading the overall growth of Nuveen Private Capital’s private wealth platform and in close partnership with Nuveen, deepening relationships with wealth platforms, broker dealers and registered investment advisors. He will also focus on identifying new products and opportunities to deliver Churchill and Arcmont’s investment strategies to private wealth investors globally. Mr. Bajnon’s appointment underscores the organization’s strategic commitment to democratizing access to private markets.

    “Private capital’s early growth was concentrated in the institutional market, but we believe the future lies in the democratization of alternatives. With over $70 trillion in untapped market potential, 1 firms who invest in their talent and infrastructure and have the scaled distribution capabilities to educate investors about compelling opportunities will be well positioned to capture market share,” said Kencel. “Moshe’s extensive relationships, along with his experience building and scaling wealth platforms for alternative asset managers, will be critical as we continue to broaden our presence within the private wealth community.”

    Mr. Bajnon joins from Ares Management where he was a Partner and Co-Head of the Private Wealth Group. He formed and ran the group in 2016, and also played a significant role in the creation and expansion of Ares Wealth Management Solutions in 2021. Prior to Ares, he held senior positions at Trian Partners and Morgan Stanley. He began his career at Bank of New York.

    Mr. Bajnon added, “As individual investor demand for alternative investment strategies increases, there is a significant opportunity to expand the Nuveen Private Capital footprint. The strength of the Churchill and Arcmont brands, their established track records and the partnership with Nuveen’s extensive global wealth team will be key to this growth. I look forward to collaborating internally and externally to enhance access to our award-winning middle market private capital platform.”

    Nuveen Private Capital was formed in March 2023 following Nuveen’s majority acquisition of Arcmont, which in combination with Churchill, created a $74 billion private capital platform and one of the world’s largest private credit managers. Collectively, Churchill and Arcmont deployed $18 billion in support of U.S. and European private equity firms and their portfolio companies over the last twelve months ended June 30, 2024. Nuveen Private Capital was recently recognized as 2024 Lender Firm of the Year in the 15th Annual International M&A Awards. 2

    1 Morgan Stanley Research, June 2024. 2 Selected as a “Lender Firm of the Year” in the 15th Annual International M&A Awards in July 2024 by an independent panel of judges appointed by the M&A Advisor. A nominal fee was required to submit the nomination.

    About Churchill Asset Management LLC

    Churchill, an investment specialist affiliate of Nuveen (the asset manager of TIAA), provides customized financing solutions to middle-market private equity firms and their portfolio companies across the capital structure. With over $50 billion of committed capital, we provide first lien, unitranche, second lien and mezzanine debt, in addition to equity co-investments, secondary solutions and private equity fund commitments. Churchill has a long history of disciplined investing across multiple economic cycles and our unique origination strategy, execution and investment are driven by approximately 200 professionals in New York, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas and Los Angeles. To learn more about Churchill, visit https://www.churchillam.com.

    About Arcmont Asset Management

    Arcmont Asset Management, an investment affiliate of Nuveen, the investment manager of TIAA, is a private debt asset management firm providing flexible capital solutions to a wide range of businesses in Europe. Established in 2011, Arcmont has raised approximately €29 ($32) billion in assets to date from institutional investors globally and has committed over €29 ($32) billion across more than 390 transactions. With a highly experienced investment team, a strong investment track record and deep technical expertise, Arcmont offers creative and flexible capital solutions to European businesses, with the reliability of a partner that values long-term relationships. Headquartered in London, Arcmont’s presence spans Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Madrid, Milan, Munich, Paris, Stockholm and New York. it maintains a local origination network and builds and preserves close relationships with sponsors, borrowers and local intermediaries. To learn more about Arcmont, visit www.arcmont.com.

    About Nuveen

    Nuveen, the investment manager of TIAA, offers a comprehensive range of outcome-focused investment solutions designed to secure the long-term financial goals of institutional and individual investors. Nuveen has $1.2 trillion in assets under management as of 30 June 2024 and operations in 27 countries. Its investment specialists offer deep expertise across a comprehensive range of traditional and alternative investments through a wide array of vehicles and customized strategies. For more information, please visit www.nuveen.com.

    Churchill Asset Management LLC and Arcmont Asset Management Limited, are majority-owned, indirect subsidiaries of Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America and affiliates of Nuveen, LLC. Churchill Asset Management LLC is a registered with the SEC as an investment advisor. Arcmont Asset Management Limited is authorized and regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority. Certain products are distributed by Nuveen Securities, LLC, Member FINRA and SIPC.

    Investments in middle market loans are subject to certain risks. Please consider all risks carefully prior to investing in any particular strategy. These investments are subject to credit risk and potentially limited liquidity, as well as interest rate risk, currency risk, prepayment and extension risk, and inflation risk.

    3928997-0625

    View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241014802300/en/

    CONTACT: Madison Hanlon

    pro-churchill@prosek.com

    KEYWORD: NEW YORK EUROPE UNITED STATES UNITED KINGDOM NORTH AMERICA

    INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ASSET MANAGEMENT PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FINANCE

    SOURCE: Churchill Asset Management

    PUB: 10/14/2024 07:00 AM/DISC: 10/14/2024 06:59 AM

    http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241014802300/en

