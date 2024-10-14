Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Associated Press

    A Tesla car crashes and catches fire in France, killing 4

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aNHjm_0w60AviE00

    PARIS (AP) — Four people have died in a car crash in France after their Tesla vehicle reportedly hit a road sign and caught fire, police said Monday.

    A local police spokesman, Lt. Eric Hoarau, said the exact circumstances of the crash Saturday night near the city of Niort were still to be determined and an investigation was underway.

    “Everything suggests (the vehicle) came off the road,” Hoarau said, citing marks on the ground and a severed road sign.

    There were no witnesses, he said, making the investigation complicated.

    The driver and three passengers were burnt beyond recognition, he said.

    Tesla did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Rape-Accused Garth Brooks' First Wife's Shocking Account of His Serial Cheating Revealed — With Country Icon Admitting He Loved Being With 'Up To 8 Women' At Once
    RadarOnline8 days ago
    Potential storm 'Nadine' could hit Florida after Hurricane Milton as Sunshine State faces dual threats
    The Mirror US6 days ago
    Officer from MS Found in Patrol Car, Passed Out with Meth Pipe in Hand
    Mississippi News Group6 days ago
    I took a car for a test drive and got pulled over within seconds – now I’m in middle of a feud with dealership and cops
    The US Sun5 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks25 days ago
    Ex-husband of ‘Real Housewives’ star gets seven years for hiring mobster to assault her boyfriend
    The Associated Press15 hours ago
    Diddy’s Mother Told Him His Father Died in an Automobile Accident, But He Found Out the Truth
    Kristen Brady22 hours ago
    Biden admin to provide $750 million to North Carolina-based Wolfspeed for advanced computer chips
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber7 days ago
    Fact Check: Trump Donated $25M to Hurricane Relief?
    Snopes4 days ago
    Yellowstone downshifts search for missing hiker from ‘rescue’ to ‘recovery’
    WyoFile13 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    2 men charged with 7 Baltimore area homicides in gang case
    The Associated Press15 hours ago
    Timothy Smith Shares Details About Diddy's 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady8 days ago
    Former West Union Teacher Indicted for Child Enticement
    Mississippi News Group3 days ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard23 hours ago
    Denver spends another $6 million on migrants
    David Heitz28 days ago
    In the heartland of Mexico's Sinaloa cartel, the old ways have changed and violence rages
    The Associated Press8 hours ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel7 days ago
    More than 400 criminal cases under review after Wyoming lab fails firearms test
    WyoFile24 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt1 day ago
    US Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Michael Venning Fired as Command Chief of 81st Training Wing
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily18 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post20 days ago
    Should California’s minimum wage be $18? Voters will soon decide
    The Associated Press4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy