The Associated Press
Polish democracy leader Lech Walesa says a Trump victory would be a ‘misfortune’ for the world
2 days ago
Comments / 6K
Add a Comment
Aprilmae
now
Michael Gletner
18m ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The New Republic1 day ago
The Independent19 days ago
‘This Is Insane!’ CNN Guest LOSES IT on Panelist Who Says ‘Both’ Trump and Harris Use Extreme Rhetoric
Mediaite4 days ago
Barron Trump Leaves Dad Donald 'Infuriated' By His Joint Habit With Melania: 'He Has No Idea What They're Saying'
Business Times8 days ago
Raw Story4 days ago
Donald Trump Cut by Fox After Shocking Detroit with Explosive Comments: 'I Will Not Protect NATO Allies From Russia'
Business Times3 days ago
The New Republic4 days ago
Meghan McCain Issues ‘Final Warning’ To Kamala Harris For Praising Her Father, Late Sen. John McCain
NewsOne1 day ago
The New Republic4 days ago
The Independent8 days ago
‘It’s Just Really Sick’: Harris Supporter Outraged After Anti-Kamala Ad Features Her Talking About Dead Son
Mediaite6 days ago
The New Republic6 days ago
DoYouRemember?4 days ago
White Nationalist Nick Fuentes Says He’s Not Voting for Trump Because His Administration Will Be Staffed By ‘Gays’ and ‘Jews’
Mediaite6 days ago
Daily Mail2 days ago
Family Dollar customer shocked after overhearing employees discussing new product policy: 'It makes me so angry'
thecooldown.com4 days ago
The New Republic1 day ago
Raw Story6 days ago
Raw Story4 days ago
Fox News2 days ago
Salon4 days ago
Trump Jokes About Being Shot After He Is Told Couple’s Son Died in War: ‘Sir, They Lost Their Son Michael’
Mediaite1 day ago
Raw Story2 days ago
Iowa teacher brutally beaten to death with a baseball bat after giving twisted students a 'bad grade'
The Mirror US8 days ago
Raw Story23 hours ago
CNBC1 day ago
The New Republic5 days ago
breezyscroll.com2 days ago
Business Insider19 hours ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.