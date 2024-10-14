Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Associated Press

    Polish democracy leader Lech Walesa says a Trump victory would be a ‘misfortune’ for the world

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XqAVP_0w5zbdue00
    FILE - Lech Walesa former President of Poland, speaks after being awarded withthe “Golden Medal for services to reconciliation and understanding among peoples” in Berlin, Monday Sept. 26, 2022. (Britta Pedersen/dpa via AP, file)

    WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish democracy champion and former President Lech Walesa says a victory by Republican Donald Trump in this year’s U.S. presidential election would bring “misfortune” to the world.

    Walesa said in a short entry on Facebook on Sunday that he does not interfere in the internal affairs of other countries, but that the matter “is too important for the world” for him to withhold his views.

    “I deeply believe that Americans will vote responsibly. In my opinion, I am completely convinced that Trump’s election WOULD BE A MISFORTUNE FOR THE U.S. AND THE WORLD,” he wrote, using all capital letters.

    He did not explain his thinking further.

    Walesa, 81, played a historic role as leader of Solidarity, a labor union that advocated for workers’ rights and greater freedoms during the 1980s, when Poland was still under Soviet-backed communist rule.

    He won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1983 for his defense of workers’ rights and universal freedoms more broadly. Solidarity ended up playing a crucial role in the peaceful collapse of communism.

    Walesa went on to serve one term as president of Poland.

    Comments / 6K
    Add a Comment
    Aprilmae
    now
    Trump is a threat to all living things. Including happiness and hope. Father Time can not do his job on the fat old orange fkr fast enough.
    Michael Gletner
    18m ago
    yah but good for the USA
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Trump Goes Full Dictator With Threat to Turn Military on U.S. Citizens
    The New Republic1 day ago
    Impeachment witness says it’s ‘embarrassing’ that Trump only just found out about WWII and Napoleon
    The Independent19 days ago
    ‘This Is Insane!’ CNN Guest LOSES IT on Panelist Who Says ‘Both’ Trump and Harris Use Extreme Rhetoric
    Mediaite4 days ago
    Barron Trump Leaves Dad Donald 'Infuriated' By His Joint Habit With Melania: 'He Has No Idea What They're Saying'
    Business Times8 days ago
    Trump tells hurricane victims he'll help cover cost of generators — but only if elected
    Raw Story4 days ago
    Donald Trump Cut by Fox After Shocking Detroit with Explosive Comments: 'I Will Not Protect NATO Allies From Russia'
    Business Times3 days ago
    Melania Trump Faces Uproar After Being Caught in Fake Charity Scandal
    The New Republic4 days ago
    Meghan McCain Issues ‘Final Warning’ To Kamala Harris For Praising Her Father, Late Sen. John McCain
    NewsOne1 day ago
    Trump’s Rally Just Went Full Nazi With Bloodthirsty Immigration Threat
    The New Republic4 days ago
    Michael Moore - who correctly called the 2016 election result - says ‘Trump is toast’
    The Independent8 days ago
    ‘It’s Just Really Sick’: Harris Supporter Outraged After Anti-Kamala Ad Features Her Talking About Dead Son
    Mediaite6 days ago
    Trumps Is Now Threatening All Immigrants, “Illegal” or Not
    The New Republic6 days ago
    If You Own Pyrex Measuring Cups, A Check Could Be Waiting For You In The Mail
    DoYouRemember?4 days ago
    White Nationalist Nick Fuentes Says He’s Not Voting for Trump Because His Administration Will Be Staffed By ‘Gays’ and ‘Jews’
    Mediaite6 days ago
    US student, 19, was 'drugged and gang-raped' on beach in Italy as two 20-year-olds are investigated
    Daily Mail2 days ago
    Family Dollar customer shocked after overhearing employees discussing new product policy: 'It makes me so angry'
    thecooldown.com4 days ago
    JD Vance Awfully Quiet After Report on How His Mom Got Health Care
    The New Republic1 day ago
    Trump aide: Tim Walz a 'threat to democracy' because he wants to 'count the popular vote'
    Raw Story6 days ago
    ‘Final warning’: Meghan McCain warns Democrats she’ll ‘start spilling tea’
    Raw Story4 days ago
    JD Vance warns of consequences for America if we continue to rely on 'Chinese slave labor'
    Fox News2 days ago
    ‘Rape,’ ‘Dumb Women’ And ‘Bad Genes’: Inside Trump’s Week Of Unhinged Rants
    HuffPost4 days ago
    Judge Chutkan approves release of Trump Jan. 6 documents that could reveal more damning testimony
    Salon4 days ago
    Trump Jokes About Being Shot After He Is Told Couple’s Son Died in War: ‘Sir, They Lost Their Son Michael’
    Mediaite1 day ago
    Comedian says he was 'viciously assaulted' by 'die-hard Trump supporter' over joke
    Raw Story2 days ago
    Iowa teacher brutally beaten to death with a baseball bat after giving twisted students a 'bad grade'
    The Mirror US8 days ago
    'Lethal syndrome': Epidemiologist says MAGA 'disease' causes Trump followers' violence
    Raw Story23 hours ago
    Harris proposes 1 million forgivable loans to Black entrepreneurs, as Trump makes inroads
    CNBC1 day ago
    North Carolina Republicans Cast Alarming Post-Hurricane Election Vote
    The New Republic5 days ago
    Navy veteran facing years in Dubai prison for travelling with his prescription medication
    breezyscroll.com2 days ago
    15 celebrities who are outspoken Republicans
    Business Insider19 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy