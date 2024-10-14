Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Associated Press

    Sweetgreen Brings Together Food and Fashion to Support Local Farms

    2 days ago

    LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 14, 2024--

    Sweetgreen (NYSE: SG) announced this weekend, on National Farmer’s Day (Oct. 12), the launch of a limited-edition collection in collaboration with MNTGE, the fashion tech startup co-founded by Sean Wotherspoon, Nick Adler, and Brennan Russo. 100% of net sales from the collection will benefit the non-profit organization, The National Young Farmers Coalition.

    This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241014990821/en/

    In honor of National Farmer’s Day, Sweetgreen and MNTGE are releasing a limited edition collection of “Fall Harvest-inspired” jackets and tees, with 100% of net sales benefiting The National Young Farmers Coalition. (Photo: Business Wire)

    Inspired by the recent launch of Sweetgreen’s Fall Harvest menu, the collection brings back the sold-out “Fruits + Veggies” French workwear jacket by MNTGE. The custom jacket designed for this Sweetgreen collab features a special “Brussels Sprouts” embroidery and MNTGE’s signature NFC chip, unlocking new behind-the-scenes campaign content. Designed by MNTGE co-founder Sean Wotherspoon, the Fruits + Veggies collection initially launched in 2022 and sold out in under two hours, with the pattern becoming widely recognized and loved by fans. In this exclusive second drop, the collection also introduces a new SG x MNTGE graphic tee celebrating “Brussels Sprouts season” in Los Angeles. The T-shirt design pays homage to the local farm partners behind Sweetgreen’s signature menu items and the seasonal return of Maple Glazed Brussels Sprouts.

    “I was so excited for the opportunity to release a new, reimagined fruits collection on durable French Workwear that stands the test of time,” says Sean Wotherspoon, Co-founder of MNTGE. “Sweetgreen is a great partner, as both of our brands prioritize sustainability, quality products and a unique customer experience.”

    Since its founding in 2007, Sweetgreen has taken pride in partnering with local farmers to source fresh ingredients for its menu, creating a transparent supply chain showcased on the restaurant’s source boards nationwide. For the launch of its latest seasonal menu, Sweetgreen has collaborated with family-owned farms across the country, expanding its network of local farm partners that make up nearly a quarter of the national brand’s supplier network.

    “Sweetgreen has always celebrated food and culture, and this collection is an exciting way for us to connect with our community,” said Nicolas Jammet, Co-founder and Chief Concept Officer at Sweetgreen. “We’re especially proud to honor local farmers on National Farmer’s Day by partnering with MNTGE for a collection that highlights creativity and our shared love for fresh, farm-to-table ingredients.”

    In celebration of the collection launch, Sweetgreen will donate 100% of net sales from the collection to the National Young Farmers Coalition, a non-profit organization that advocates for equitable access to land, resources, and opportunities for young and aspiring farmers across the country. By supporting this initiative, Sweetgreen continues its commitment to promoting sustainable agriculture and empowering the next generation of farmers, ensuring a healthier, more resilient food system for the future.

    The collection launches with a one-day event at Sweetgreen La Brea (180 S La Brea Ave) on Oct. 19 from 11 AM to 3 PM, where fans can shop the limited-release “Fruits + Veggies” jacket ($139) and an exclusive Sweetgreen Brussels Sprouts graphic tee ($49). A limited quantity will also be available online at shop.sweetgreen.com, while supplies last.

    About Sweetgreen: Sweetgreen (NYSE: SG) is on a mission to build healthier communities by connecting people to real food. Sweetgreen sources the best quality ingredients from farmers and suppliers they trust to cook food from scratch that is both delicious and nourishing. They plant roots in each community by building a transparent supply chain, investing in local farmers and growers, and enhancing the total experience with innovative technology. Since opening its first 560-square-foot location in 2007, Sweetgreen has scaled to over 235 locations across the United States, and their vision is to lead the next generation of restaurants and lifestyle brands built on quality, community and innovation.

    To learn more about Sweetgreen, its menu, and its loyalty program, visit www.Sweetgreen.com. Follow @Sweetgreen on Instagram, Facebook and X.

    About MNTGE

    MNTGE creates the world’s best tech-enabled and digital wearables. We are a community driven by collectors and enthusiasts who are passionate about vintage clothing and fashion. Created in the spirit of community, accessibility, and sustainability, everybody is welcome. www.mntge.io

    View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241014990821/en/

    CONTACT: Sweetgreen Contact, Media:

    Jenny Seltzer

    press@sweetgreen.comSweetgreen Contact, Investor Relations:

    Rebecca Nounou

    ir@sweetgreen.com

    KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

    INDUSTRY KEYWORD: RESTAURANT/BAR FOOD/BEVERAGE FASHION OTHER RETAIL RETAIL

    SOURCE: Sweetgreen

    PUB: 10/14/2024 05:00 AM/DISC: 10/14/2024 05:00 AM

    http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241014990821/en

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks25 days ago
    Biden admin to provide $750 million to North Carolina-based Wolfspeed for advanced computer chips
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen7 days ago
    Listeria recall grows to 12 million pounds of meat and poultry, some of it sent to US schools
    The Associated Press4 hours ago
    In the heartland of Mexico's Sinaloa cartel, the old ways have changed and violence rages
    The Associated Press18 hours ago
    Tom Gores’ purchase of a 27% stake in the Los Angeles Chargers is approved by NFL team owners
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    Former Staff Reveal Meghan Markle’s Extreme Anger Behind Closed Doors
    André Emilio20 days ago
    2 Family Friendly Festivals on Saturday With 1 Just for Kids
    Maria Shimizu Christensen11 days ago
    50 houses remain empty; Brunswick Housing Authority says it’s due to its own mishaps
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson12 days ago
    Prosecutors will not file criminal charges against 2 people at center of Los Angeles racism scandal
    The Associated Press22 hours ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon3 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post22 days ago
    Ex-Las Vegas-area Democratic politician gets at least 28 years in prison for killing reporter
    The Associated Press8 hours ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato14 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune26 days ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Postlast hour
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Denver spends another $6 million on migrants
    David Heitz29 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    You're Invited: Learn More About Fostering Rescue Dogs at Halloween Event on Cape Cod
    Dianna Carney10 days ago
    Minnesota city says Trump campaign still owes more than $200,000 for July rally
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    Harris announces a new plan to empower Black men as she tries to energize them to vote for her
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson7 days ago
    Black Skimmers and Their Strange Bills Amaze Us
    Alameda Post7 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy