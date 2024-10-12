Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Associated Press

    Ronaldo scores again in Nations League win for perfect Portugal. Spain finds replacement for Rodri

    By JOSEPH WILSON,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zp6KM_0w5B75iy00

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo scored his record-extending 133rd international goal to keep Portugal perfect in the Nations League with a 3-1 win over Poland on Saturday, and Spain struck late to edge Denmark 1-0.

    The 39-year-old superstar was there to put in the rebound after Rafael Leão’s shot hit the post in the 37th minute. That made it 2-0 following Bernardo Silva’s opener in Warsaw in the 26th.

    After failing to find the net in his five appearances at this summer’s European Championship — with Portugal exiting in the quarterfinals — Ronaldo has scored in three straight Nations League matches, including in wins over Croatia — his 900th career goal — and Scotland last month.

    Portugal coach Roberto Martínez replaced Ronaldo with Diogo Jota with just under half an hour to play.

    Midfielder Piotr Zielinski halved the deficit in the 78th for the hosts, only for Southampton defender Jan Bednarek to score an own-goal with two minutes left.

    Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski started alongside Karol Swiderski but the Polish attacking pair couldn’t find their way past the Portuguese defense.

    “We worked very hard the last few days, preparing various solutions for this game, and we were able to show it on the pitch. I am really satisfied because we controlled this game,” Martínez said. “Also, I am satisfied how Renato Veiga and Rúben Dias performed against one of the best in the world (in Lewandowski).”

    Portugal leads Group A1 with nine points from three games. Second-place Croatia has six points after it came back to beat Scotland 2-1 in Zagreb with the visitors having an equalizer deep into second-half stoppage time ruled out by VAR. Poland has three points, and Scotland zero.

    Scotland’s Ryan Christie opened for the Scots and their under-fire manager Steve Clarke in the 33rd. Igor Matanovic leveled three minutes later and Andrej Kramaric completed the fightback in the 70th.

    Scotland had the ball in the net right at the end with substitute Che Adams involved but VAR confirmed it was offside.

    Zubimendi shines in Rodri’s spot

    Martín Zubimendi helped Spain crack Denmark’s defense as the holding midfielder starred in place of injured Rodri.

    The Real Sociedad player unleashed a powerful volley in the 79th to smash a rebound from outside the area past Kasper Schmeichel, who got his hand on the ball but couldn’t keep it out.

    Zubimendi had impressed in the final of Euro 2024 when he replaced Rodri for the second half of Spain’s 2-1 win over England. Rodri seriously injured his right knee and required surgery on his ACL while playing for Manchester City last month.

    “Martín is a treasure,” Spain coach Luis de la Fuente said. “I suppose with his goal he will get more attention, but his play, the fact that he’s got a computer in his brain, means we are privileged to have him at a time when Rodri will be out for a while.”

    Spain was also missing Nico Williams and Dani Olmo, two more players who excelled at the Euros, who are sidelined with minor injuries.

    Spain, the defending Nations League champion, has seven points in Group A4 afer three games. Denmark has six points, and Serbia has four after beating the pointless Switzerland 2-0.

    The Swiss didn’t help their cause with an own-goal by Nico Elvedi right before the interval.

    Aleksandar Mitrovic doubled the lead for Serbia with a solo effort in the 61st, and Serbia goalkeeper Predrag Rajkovic saved a penalty taken by Breel Embolo.

    Wins for Kosovo, Romania

    Kosovo won 2-1 at Lithuania in League C, while Romania thumped Cyprus 3-0, Northern Ireland drew 0-0 at Belarus, and Bulgaria was held 0-0 at home by Luxembourg.

    ___

    AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Pulisic, Pepi and McKennie among 5 US players to miss Tuesday’s match at Mexico
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza21 days ago
    Indian politician known for his close ties with Bollywood is killed in Mumbai
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza3 days ago
    Luis Miguel Moved to Tears in Mexico: "He Couldn't Stop Crying!"
    Latin Times1 day ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio6 days ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard14 hours ago
    In Memory of 'The Jeffersons' Actor Paul Benedict ('Mr. Bentley'): 16 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato14 days ago
    New Zealand thumps Pakistan to reach T20 World Cup semis and knock out India
    The Associated Press10 hours ago
    A-bomb survivors use Nobel Peace Prize to share anti-nuke message with the young
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    Hendrick Motorsports declines to appeal Alex Bowman's disqualification from NASCAR playoffs
    The Associated Press3 hours ago
    Kansas tops AP Top 25 preseason men’s basketball poll ahead of Alabama, defending champion UConn
    The Associated Press12 hours ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Dodgers tie postseason mark of 33 straight scoreless innings, top Mets 9-0 in NLCS opener
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    North Korea is preparing to destroy northern parts of inter-Korean roads, Seoul says
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau's father takes the ice with Blue Jackets on eve of home opener
    The Associated Press4 hours ago
    Why is Donald Trump campaigning in California, a state he’s almost certain to lose?
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    WNBA and players’ union closing in on opt out date for current collective bargaining agreement
    The Associated Press11 hours ago
    Hezbollah’s drones are a fierce and evasive threat to Israel
    The Associated Press12 hours ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    Saigo of Japan leads by one stroke after three rounds of LPGA event in China
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile14 days ago
    Trump tested the limits on using the military at home. If elected again, he plans to go further
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama26 days ago
    US Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Michael Venning Fired as Command Chief of 81st Training Wing
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily16 days ago
    Poland’s leader plans to suspend the right to asylum as country faces pressure on Belarus border
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    Babar Azam to miss remainder of England series as Pakistan gives out-of-form star batter a rest
    The Associated Press16 hours ago
    Excerpts from Russian opposition leader Navalny’s memoir show he knew he would die in prison
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    Former officer with East Germany’s secret police sentenced to prison for a border killing in 1974
    The Associated Press15 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy