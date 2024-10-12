Open in App
    • The Associated Press

    Giants' P Gillan out with hamstring vs. Bengals, Thibodeaux on IR with wrist injury

    2 days ago
    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants ruled out punter Jamie Gillan for Sunday night’s game against Cincinnati, signed veteran Matt Haack to take his place and put outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux on injured reserve to make room on the roster.

    Thibodeaux was hurt in Seattle last weekend and had wrist surgery on Wednesday. He will miss the next four games. The 23-year-old had two sacks, three tackles for loss and seven quarterback hits in the first five games.

    Gillan was hurt in practice Friday and ruled out on Saturday, meaning the Giants (2-3) had to sign a punter. Haack won a punting competition and was signed to kick against the Bengals (1-4).

    New York also elevated wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins and running back Dante Miller from the practice squad for Sunday game.

    Earlier Saturday, the Giants downgraded running back Devin Singletary (groin) and wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton (shoulder) to out. They had been listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report.

    Haack spent his first four seasons with the Miami Dolphins after signing as an undrafted free agent in 2017. He played for the Buffalo Bills in 2021, where he overlapped with current Giants coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen. Haack played all 17 games for the Indianapolis Colts in 2022 before playing one game with the Cleveland Browns in 2023.

    In 99 career games, Haack has punted the ball 432 times, averaging 44.5 yards, with 160 punts inside the 20.

