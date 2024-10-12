Duncan Moreland intercepts a pass with 1:12 remaining as New Hampshire beats Elon 17-10

The AP Top 25 college football poll is back every week throughout the season!

ELON, N.C. (AP) — Logan Tomlinson had a touchdown running and receiving, Duncan Moreland intercepted a pass with 1:12 remaining, and New Hampshire beat Elon 17-10 on Saturday.

Elon got to the UNH 30-yard line with two minutes remaining before a fumble moved the ball back to near midfield. Elon quarterback Jack Salopek ran for 3 yards to set up a fourth-and-22 play from near midfield that Moreland intercepted.

Elon forced a three-and-out and used its three timeouts to get the ball back with 40 seconds left. But the New Hampshire defense sacked Salopek on back-to-back plays and Wande Owens made the game-ending tackle on a lateral play.

Seth Morgan was 16 of 29 for 119 yards with one touchdown and one interception for New Hampshire (4-2, 2-0 Coastal Athletic Association). Tomlinson had his first career rushing touchdown.

Salopek threw for 185 yards and an interception for Elon (1-5, 0-2). TJ Thomas Jr. rushed for 78 yards and a score.

New Hampshire has a 7-2 advantage in a series that began with Elon’s first CAA football conference game in 2014.

