Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Associated Press

    The 49ers fined $100,000 by the NFL after Dre Greenlaw shoved an opponent on the sideline

    2 days ago

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers were fined $100,000 as punishment for an inactive player getting involved in a sideline scuffle.

    The play in question happened in the third quarter of San Francisco’s game last Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. Niners cornerback Charvarius Ward was engaged near the sideline with Arizona tight end Trey McBride at the end of a play.

    McBride blocked Ward into the San Francisco bench area and Ward grabbed his face mask. Dre Greenlaw, who is on the physically unable to perform list for the 49ers, then came over and shoved McBride away from Ward.

    There were no penalties called on the play, but all three players were issued fines on Saturday. McBride got docked $9,545 for unnecessary roughness, Ward got fined $11,255 for the face mask and Greenlaw was fined $14,069 for unnecessary roughness.

    The Niners were punished as an organization for violating a rule that prohibits inactive players from making unnecessary contact with an opponent.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Raiders need to hit rock bottom to get headed in the right direction
    The Associated Press4 hours ago
    ‘Shocker’ has Cowboys at crossroads as Jerry Jones says he isn’t considering a coaching change
    The Associated Press11 hours ago
    Eagles coach Nick Sirianni apologizes for his behavior toward fans at the Linc
    The Associated Press7 hours ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    QB Trevor Lawrence says Jaguars too 'fragile' as Pederson cites owner's backing
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile14 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post25 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama26 days ago
    Hendrick Motorsports declines to appeal Alex Bowman's disqualification from NASCAR playoffs
    The Associated Press3 hours ago
    Why is Donald Trump campaigning in California, a state he’s almost certain to lose?
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    Najee Harris runs angry all the time. The Steelers relied on that fury in a win over the Raiders
    The Associated Press8 hours ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz24 days ago
    Harris announces a new plan to empower Black men as she tries to energize them to vote for her
    The Associated Press19 hours ago
    Helene strengthens to 100 mph; wind and flooding likely in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau's father takes the ice with Blue Jackets on eve of home opener
    The Associated Press4 hours ago
    Kansas tops AP Top 25 preseason men’s basketball poll ahead of Alabama, defending champion UConn
    The Associated Press12 hours ago
    Justin Bieber Doesn’t Want to Be Associated with P. Diddy to 'Protect Himself' as a Father
    Kristen Brady3 days ago
    THE JAXSON | The history of Jacksonville’s Norwood neighborhood
    Jacksonville Today26 days ago
    In Memory of TV's 'That's My Mama' Actor Theodore 'Teddy' Wilson: 33 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato14 days ago
    These Simple Mexicali-style, Aluminum Foil-Wrapped Burritos Are For ‘Lonches,’ Not Influencers
    L.A. TACO3 days ago
    Breanna Stewart helps New York even WNBA Finals series as Liberty beat Lynx 80-66 in Game 2
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    Trump's campaign crowdfunded millions online in an untraditional approach to emergency relief
    The Associated Press15 hours ago
    Alex Ovechkin is shifting to right wing for the Capitals’ second game of the season
    The Associated Press8 hours ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz1 day ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA11 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy