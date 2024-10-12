Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Associated Press

    Grayson Saunier sparks 21-point comeback, Dartmouth edges Yale 44-43 by stopping 2-point try in OT

    2 days ago

    The AP Top 25 college football poll is back every week throughout the season!

    Get the poll delivered straight to your inbox with AP Top 25 Poll Alerts. Sign up here.

    NEW HAVEN, Ct. (AP) — Grayson Saunier had five total touchdowns, Dartmouth overcame a 21-point fourth-quarter deficit, and the Big Green defeated Yale 44-43 by stopping a two-point conversion try in overtime on Saturday.

    Grant Jordan’s fourth touchdown pass of regulation, a 10-yarder to David Pantelis, gave Yale a 37-16 lead early in the fourth.

    Dartmouth rallied when Saunier threw 7-yard touchdown passes to Paxton Scott and Daniel Haughton on consecutive possessions to make it 37-30 with 6 1/2 minutes left.

    Yale drove to the Dartmouth 29 taking 3 minutes, but Nick Conforti missed a 47-yard field goal.

    Saunier led Dartmouth downfield again and his 32-yard touchdown run tied it at 37 with 1:22 remaining.

    Yale reached Dartmouth’s 28 but Conforti missed a 46-yard field goal attempt with 3 seconds left in regulation.

    In overtime, Q Jones scored for Dartmouth and the Big Green led 44-37. Yale responded with a 10-yard touchdown pass from Jordan to Chase Nenad but the Bulldogs went for two and Jordan’s pass to Pantelis was incomplete.

    Saunier was 20 of 34 passing for 276 yards with three touchdowns. He and Jones each ran for 84 yards to lead Dartmouth and Scott had 100 yards receiving on six catches.

    Jordan completed 32 of 47 passes for 412 yards with five touchdowns for Yale. Three of the touchdowns went to Pantelis who finished with 117 yards on eight receptions.

    The Big Green improved to 4-0 for the first time in three seasons and snapped a two-game losing streak against Yale. Dartmouth leads the long-standing series 56-45-5.

    __ Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    North Carolina football player Tylee Craft dies from rare lung cancer at 23
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    Williams throws 3 TD passes; UNLV scores 27 2nd-quarter points, beats Utah State 50-34
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza3 days ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena9 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile14 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice has surgery to repair posterolateral corner of his right knee
    The Associated Press10 hours ago
    Eagles coach Nick Sirianni apologizes for his behavior toward fans at the Linc
    The Associated Press7 hours ago
    In Memory of 'The Jeffersons' Actor Paul Benedict ('Mr. Bentley'): 16 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato14 days ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard14 hours ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama26 days ago
    Historic Jersey Shore amusement park closes after generations of family thrills
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    Hendrick Motorsports declines to appeal Alex Bowman's disqualification from NASCAR playoffs
    The Associated Press3 hours ago
    50 houses remain empty; Brunswick Housing Authority says it’s due to its own mishaps
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Trail cams near an Alaska neighborhood catch the magical and violent world of wildlife
    The Associated Press3 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Obama’s callout to Black men touches a nerve among Democrats. Is election-year misogyny at play?
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    QB Trevor Lawrence says Jaguars too 'fragile' as Pederson cites owner's backing
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria5 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post11 days ago
    Harris announces a new plan to empower Black men as she tries to energize them to vote for her
    The Associated Press19 hours ago
    Canada and India expel each other’s diplomats in escalating dispute over a 2023 assassination
    The Associated Press13 hours ago
    Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau's father takes the ice with Blue Jackets on eve of home opener
    The Associated Press4 hours ago
    Kansas tops AP Top 25 preseason men’s basketball poll ahead of Alabama, defending champion UConn
    The Associated Press12 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy