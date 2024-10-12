Grayson Saunier sparks 21-point comeback, Dartmouth edges Yale 44-43 by stopping 2-point try in OT

The AP Top 25 college football poll is back every week throughout the season!

NEW HAVEN, Ct. (AP) — Grayson Saunier had five total touchdowns, Dartmouth overcame a 21-point fourth-quarter deficit, and the Big Green defeated Yale 44-43 by stopping a two-point conversion try in overtime on Saturday.

Grant Jordan’s fourth touchdown pass of regulation, a 10-yarder to David Pantelis, gave Yale a 37-16 lead early in the fourth.

Dartmouth rallied when Saunier threw 7-yard touchdown passes to Paxton Scott and Daniel Haughton on consecutive possessions to make it 37-30 with 6 1/2 minutes left.

Yale drove to the Dartmouth 29 taking 3 minutes, but Nick Conforti missed a 47-yard field goal.

Saunier led Dartmouth downfield again and his 32-yard touchdown run tied it at 37 with 1:22 remaining.

Yale reached Dartmouth’s 28 but Conforti missed a 46-yard field goal attempt with 3 seconds left in regulation.

In overtime, Q Jones scored for Dartmouth and the Big Green led 44-37. Yale responded with a 10-yard touchdown pass from Jordan to Chase Nenad but the Bulldogs went for two and Jordan’s pass to Pantelis was incomplete.

Saunier was 20 of 34 passing for 276 yards with three touchdowns. He and Jones each ran for 84 yards to lead Dartmouth and Scott had 100 yards receiving on six catches.

Jordan completed 32 of 47 passes for 412 yards with five touchdowns for Yale. Three of the touchdowns went to Pantelis who finished with 117 yards on eight receptions.

The Big Green improved to 4-0 for the first time in three seasons and snapped a two-game losing streak against Yale. Dartmouth leads the long-standing series 56-45-5.

