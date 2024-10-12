Artopoeus throws, runs for scores, Mocs capitalize on 5 Furman turnovers in 41-10 win

The AP Top 25 college football poll is back every week throughout the season!

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Chase Artopoeus threw for one touchdown and ran for another, Javin Whatley had 168 yards receiving with a score and Chattanooga beat Furman 41-10 on Saturday.

Leading 20-3 at halftime, the Mocs (3-3, 2-1 Southern Conference) scored 21 third-quarter points to put the game away. The Mocs took advantage of five Furman turnovers, including four interceptions with Marquise Freeman scoring on a odd 47-yard pick-6, as no one appeared at first to realize he had snagged a blocked pass.

Artopoeus connected with Whatley on a 71-yard score and Freeman followed with his touchdown for a 41-3 lead headed into the final quarter.

Artopoeus was 17 of 25 for 232 yards. Reggie Davis rushed for 93 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries. Whatley had 10 receptions.

Furman (2-4, 1-1) was held to just 12 first downs and 233 total yards.

It was the third time in less than a year the two teams had met. Furman beat Chattanooga to win the Southern title last season and then topped the Mocs in the FCS playoffs.

