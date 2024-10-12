Open in App
    • The Associated Press

    Artopoeus throws, runs for scores, Mocs capitalize on 5 Furman turnovers in 41-10 win

    2 days ago

    GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Chase Artopoeus threw for one touchdown and ran for another, Javin Whatley had 168 yards receiving with a score and Chattanooga beat Furman 41-10 on Saturday.

    Leading 20-3 at halftime, the Mocs (3-3, 2-1 Southern Conference) scored 21 third-quarter points to put the game away. The Mocs took advantage of five Furman turnovers, including four interceptions with Marquise Freeman scoring on a odd 47-yard pick-6, as no one appeared at first to realize he had snagged a blocked pass.

    Artopoeus connected with Whatley on a 71-yard score and Freeman followed with his touchdown for a 41-3 lead headed into the final quarter.

    Artopoeus was 17 of 25 for 232 yards. Reggie Davis rushed for 93 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries. Whatley had 10 receptions.

    Furman (2-4, 1-1) was held to just 12 first downs and 233 total yards.

    It was the third time in less than a year the two teams had met. Furman beat Chattanooga to win the Southern title last season and then topped the Mocs in the FCS playoffs.

    It was the third time in less than a year the two teams had met. Furman beat Chattanooga to win the Southern title last season and then topped the Mocs in the FCS playoffs.

