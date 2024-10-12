Open in App
    Kim Jones steps down as artistic director at Fendi to concentrate on his role at Dior Men's

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z9z4M_0w4Cl1sJ00
    FILE - Designer Kim Jones acknowledges the applause of the audience at the end of the Fendi Spring-Summer 2021 Haute Couture fashion collection presented on Jan. 27, 2021 in Paris. British designer Kim Jones is stepping down from his role as artistic director of womenswear and couture at Fendi, parent group LVMH announced. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

    ROME (AP) — British designer Kim Jones is stepping down after four years from his role as artistic director of womenswear and couture at Fendi, parent fashion group LVMH announced late Friday.

    Jones, 45, succeeded the late Karl Lagerfeld in designing Fendi haute couture, ready-to-wear and fur in September 2020. He said he will now concentrate fully on his role as artistic director at Dior Men’s.

    The designer has made a significant contribution to Fendi’s creative legacy, “seamlessly integrating his modern and cross-cultural aesthetics with Fendi’s historical heritage.”LVMH said.

    “Under his leadership, the Maison reinvented its ready-to-wear and couture collections, offering an inclusive and innovative approach to fashion that constantly renewed Fendi’s Italian codes,” it added.

    Bernard Arnault, Chairman and CEO of LVMH, praised Jones as “a highly talented designer who has brought his unique and multicultural vision to Fendi over the past four years.”

    Fendi made no mention of his successor, but added that “a new creative organization” for the brand will be announced in due time.

    LVMH purchased a stake in Fendi from the Fendi family in 1999, before becoming the brand’s sole owner in 2001. Fendi is now LVMH’s fourth largest fashion brand, behind Louis Vuitton, Dior and Celine.

