Westinghouse and Seaspan Sign MoU for AP1000® and AP300™ Projects

Westinghouse Electric Company and Seaspan ULC announced today that they have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to support nuclear new-build projects in Canada and around the world. Under the agreement, Seaspan has the potential to manufacture key AP1000 ® and AP300™ reactor components, including pipe spools and steel structures.

“Seaspan’s proven experience in custom, high-quality fabrication and manufacturing in support of both our large shipbuilding and our complex repair and overhaul projects has positioned Seaspan to pursue work in adjacent markets, such as the nuclear industry,” said Dave Hargreaves, Senior Vice President, Strategy, Business Development and Communications at Seaspan Shipyards. “We look forward to working with Westinghouse to deliver this new capability.”

With three shipyards in British Columbia and a dedicated workforce of 4,000 employees, Seaspan is a leader in shipbuilding, maintenance, and ship repair with experience in delivering complex manufacturing projects – this aligns well with the requirements of large-scale capital projects such as AP1000 and AP300 reactors.

“We are proud to establish this new relationship with Seaspan and bring them into our network of more than 450 Canadian suppliers,” said Dan Lipman, President of Westinghouse Energy Systems. “Seaspan’s manufacturing expertise and ability to deliver on large-scale projects will make it a valuable partner to support advanced reactor projects in Canada and beyond.”

This agreement strengthens Westinghouse’s deep commitment to Canada’s economy and further develops the nation’s nuclear supply chain to support Westinghouse’s global fleet of advanced reactors. For each AP1000 unit that is built outside of Canada, Westinghouse could generate almost $1 billion of Canadian dollars in gross domestic product (GDP) through local suppliers.

Westinghouse continues to work closely with Canadian suppliers on components for its advanced, proven AP1000 reactor, the only Generation III+ reactor currently in operation. Six AP1000 reactors are operating globally, with eight more under construction. There will be 18 units based on AP1000 technology in operation globally by the end of the decade. The company is also collaborating with the Canadian supply chain for its AP300™ small modular reactor, a 300-MWe single-loop pressurized water reactor based on AP1000 technology, and the eVinci™ microreactor, which can provide up to 5 megawatts of electricity for eight-plus years for a variety of applications.

Owned by Canadian energy powerhouses Cameco and Brookfield, Westinghouse is the only nuclear vendor with a proven, fully operational Generation III+ reactor technology that is ready to be deployed in Canada and generate electricity by as early as 2035. A four-unit AP1000 facility in Canada can power at least three million homes while supporting $28.7 billion Canadian dollars in GDP during construction and $8.1 billion in GDP annually in ongoing operations. The four-unit project would also create 12,000 high-quality full-time Canadian jobs and provide Canadian firms opportunities to support the more than 30 AP1000 units in the pipeline globally.

Westinghouse Electric Company is shaping the future of carbon-free energy by providing safe, innovative nuclear and other clean power technologies and services globally. Westinghouse supplied the world’s first commercial pressurized water reactor in 1957 and the company’s technology is the basis for nearly one-half of the world’s operating nuclear plants. Over 135 years of innovation makes Westinghouse the preferred partner for advanced technologies covering the complete nuclear energy life cycle. For more information, visit www.westinghousenuclear.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and X.

