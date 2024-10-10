Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Associated Press

    Winner of No. 11 Iowa State, West Virginia will tie idle Texas Tech for first place in the Big 12

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VTV6g_0w1j2ckB00

    The AP Top 25 college football poll is back every week throughout the season!

    Get the poll delivered straight to your inbox with AP Top 25 Poll Alerts. Sign up here.

    No. 11 Iowa State (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) at West Virginia (3-2, 2-0), Saturday, 8 p.m. ET (Fox)

    BetMGM College Football Odds: Iowa State by 3.

    Series record: West Virginia leads 6-5.

    WHAT’S AT STAKE?

    Iowa State is off to its best start since 1980, and a win would make them 6-0 for the first time since 1938. The Cyclones are looking to extend their road winning streak to seven games. West Virginia is going after its third straight win after a 1-2 start. Iowa State and West Virginia are 2-0 in conference play. One of them will forge a first-place tie with idle Texas Tech.

    KEY MATCHUP

    Iowa State’s defense vs. West Virginia QB Garrett Greene. Of the dual-threat quarterbacks the Cyclones have faced so far, Greene could be the best. He had runs of 39, 15 and 10 yards against Oklahoma State last week and is averaging 5.4 yards per carry and 59 yards per game. Run defense hasn’t been a strength for the Cyclones, who hope to force Greene to try to beat them through the air. Iowa State has the Big 12’s top defense, allowing just 10 points and 272 yards per game.

    PLAYERS TO WATCH

    Iowa State: LB Kooper Ebel has led or co-led the team in tackles in three straight games. He made just three tackles in eight games as a freshman last year. He added 15 pounds to get up to 240 on his 6-foot-4 frame and has made at least six stops in all five games. Last week he had eight tackles and a quarterback hurry against Baylor.

    West Virginia: RB Jahiem White. The sophomore ran for a season-high 158 yards in the lopsided win at Oklahoma State and the Mountaineers compiled 389 on the ground. White hopes to be back on track after being limited to 94 yards combined against No. 4 Penn State, No. 22 Pittsburgh and Kansas.

    FACTS & FIGURES

    Anthony Becht, a tight end for the Mountaineers from 1996 to 1999, will be honored during the game for his induction into the West Virginia Sports Hall of Fame. His son, Rocco, is Iowa State’s quarterback. ... The Cyclones have won 12 straight when scoring at least 30 points. They’ve scored at least 30 in the last five meetings with WVU. … ISU had nine plays of 20 or more yards against Baylor last week, tied for the most by a Power Four team against a conference opponent this season. … The Cyclones’ defense gets better as the game progresses. They’re allowing an average of 4.0 points and 112 yards in the second halves. … West Virginia will wear all-black uniforms in honor of the state’s coal mining industry.

    ___

    Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Wake Forest's fee for canceling football game vs. Ole Miss is covered by new Oregon State deal
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks22 days ago
    Williams throws 3 TD passes; UNLV scores 27 2nd-quarter points, beats Utah State 50-34
    The Associated Press20 hours ago
    The 2 people killed after a leak at a Texas oil refinery worked for a maintenance subcontractor
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    PHOTO COLLECTION: Northern Lights
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    Texas man held in Las Vegas in deadly 2020 Nevada-Arizona shooting rampage pleads guilty
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    Suspect in deadly Minnesota crash convicted of federal gun and drug charges
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    ABC will air 6 additional 'Monday Night Football' games starting this week with Bills-Jets
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    Witnesses can bear-ly believe the surprise visitor at Connecticut governor's estate
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile12 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile10 days ago
    Steelers QB Russell Wilson will 'probably' be active and back up Justin Fields against the Raiders
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson4 days ago
    The new way biologists count Yellowstone-region grizzly bears, explained
    WyoFile2 days ago
    California Senate passes bill aimed at preventing gas price spikes
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post9 days ago
    FACT FOCUS: A look at the false information around Hurricanes Helene and Milton
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria3 days ago
    Trail cams near an Alaska neighborhood catch the magical and violent world of wildlife
    The Associated Press20 hours ago
    Doctor deems Harris in 'excellent health.' Her team aims to contrast with Trump's scant medical info
    The Associated Press12 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy