    No. 16 Utah to face Arizona State after move from Pac-12 to Big 12

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WJx2x_0w1j1cmO00

    The AP Top 25 college football poll is back every week throughout the season!

    Get the poll delivered straight to your inbox with AP Top 25 Poll Alerts. Sign up here.

    No. 16 Utah (4-1, 1-1 Big 12) at Arizona State (4-1, 1-1), Friday, 10:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

    BetMGM College Football Odds: Utah by 6 1/2.

    Series record: Arizona State leads 22-12.

    WHAT’S AT STAKE?

    Two former Pac-12 members meet for the first time since moving to the Big 12. The Utes had a bye week after their first loss of the season, 23-10 at home to Arizona on Sept. 28. The Utes, as usual, have been one of the nation’s toughest defensive teams and may get quarterback Cameron Rising back after he missed most of four games. The Sun Devils have taken huge strides in their second season under coach Kenny Dillingham, bouncing back from a close loss to Texas Tech by beating Kansas 35-31 last week.

    KEY MATCHUP

    Arizona State QB Sam Leavitt vs. Utah’s defense. Leavitt is off to a strong start in the desert after transferring from Michigan State. Leavitt and the Sun Devils will be facing their stiffest test yet against Utah. The Utes are physical, have one of the Big 12’s best pass rushes and is fourth nationally on third downs, allowing teams to convert 24.7% of the time.

    PLAYERS TO WATCH

    Utah: Rising. Utah’s injury-plagued quarterback was expected to be one of the nation’s best after missing last season with a severe knee injury suffered the year before. Instead, Rising hasn’t played since dislocating a finger on this throwing had the second week of the season. Coach Kyle Whittingham has been coy about Rising’s return this week, but added there’s a chance he could play.

    Arizona State: RB Cameron Skattebo. A year after playing everywhere from quarterback to tight end due to injuries, Skattebo has been superb as Arizona State’s featured running back. The Sacramento State transfer was named the Big 12’s co-offensive player of the week after rushing for 182 yards and a touchdown against Kansas.

    FACTS & FIGURES

    Utah’s defense is third nationally in first downs allowed at 12.6 per game. ... Arizona State is 3-0 at home for the first time since 2018. ... The Utes lead the Big 12 with 2.4 sacks per game. ... The Sun Devils have rushed for at least 300 yards twice this season, including 313 against Kansas. ... Utah is second nationally in time of possession, controlling the ball nearly 36 minutes every game. ... Arizona State drew 54,639 fans last week — largest since 2018 — despite temperatures over 100 degrees at kickoff and is expecting another big crowd.

    ___

    Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

