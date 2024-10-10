Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Associated Press

    Guttman Energy & Source One Transportation Launch Hurricane Milton Relief Efforts

    2 days ago

    BELLE VERNON, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 10, 2024--

    Guttman Holdings, Inc., a 100% employee-owned organization and the parent company of Guttman Energy, Inc., Guttman Renewables, LLC, and Source One Transportation, LLC, launched its Hurricane Milton fuel relief efforts today, when their first team of drivers headed to Florida.

    This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241010635185/en/

    Guttman Energy Tankwagon (Photo: Business Wire)

    At 3:00 a.m. on October 9, 2024, Source One Transportation Drivers loaded their trucks in Belle Vernon , PA, and Star City, WV with on-road diesel and gasoline and headed to Jacksonville, Florida to serve and assist customers and communities across the Florida Gulf Coast with their fuel needs. After the storm passes, Source One Transportation crews will head to Lake City, Florida to begin Hurricane Milton fuel relief efforts.

    Guttman Energy and Source One Transportation are dedicated to serving customers that are in the process of recovering from Hurricane Helene, and those who will soon be impacted by Hurricane Milton. The team is diligently working to supply each of its customers’ needs, provide agile fuel solutions, and assist with emergency response fueling and logistics − before, during, and after the storm. Monitor the National Hurricane Center (noaa.gov) for the very latest on Hurricane Milton, and contact Ryan Brook, VP, Commercial, and Justin Jeffers, VP, Transportation Operations, for all of your fuel solutions and logistics needs.

    ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ABOUT GUTTMAN ENERGY & SOURCE ONE TRANSPORTATION:

    Founded in 1931, Guttman Energy − one of the region’s largest private companies − is a full-service fuel distribution enterprise providing fuel solutions, procurement, and programs to a wide variety of commercial, industrial, and governmental organizations. Customers partner with Guttman Energy for their exceptional customer service, industry-leading logistics, and pricing solutions. Guttman’s problem-solving capabilities, unsurpassed market intelligence, and expertise are the result of more than 90 years of experience navigating the complexities of the petroleum market.

    Source One Transportation provides petroleum and alternative fuels delivery, logistics, and fuel distribution management to refiners, convenience store operators, service stations, distributors, carriers, and commercial customers. Customers partner with Source One Transportation because of their strong safety record, reliable service, highly trained, professional drivers, competitive rates, and industry-leading fleet management technology.

    View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241010635185/en/

    CONTACT: CONTACT: Jennifer Greevy, Director of Communications & Employee Ownership Engagement

    EMAIL:jgreevy@GuttmanEnergy.com

    CELL: 412-586-8586

    KEYWORD: FLORIDA PENNSYLVANIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

    INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TRUCKING OTHER ENERGY TRANSPORT LOGISTICS/SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT OIL/GAS ENERGY

    SOURCE: Guttman Holdings, Inc.

    PUB: 10/10/2024 10:23 AM/DISC: 10/10/2024 10:23 AM

    http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241010635185/en

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    DeSantis says Hurricane Milton was a significant storm but not ‘the worst case scenario’
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks22 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    The 2 people killed after a leak at a Texas oil refinery worked for a maintenance subcontractor
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    Company recalls nearly 10 million pounds of meat and poultry dishes for listeria contamination
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    PHOTO COLLECTION: Northern Lights
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    Texas man held in Las Vegas in deadly 2020 Nevada-Arizona shooting rampage pleads guilty
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    A second ex-Arkansas deputy was sentenced for a 2022 violent arrest
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    Suspect in deadly Minnesota crash convicted of federal gun and drug charges
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson8 days ago
    Atlantic City mayor and his wife plead not guilty to beating their daughter
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    Tiny 3-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz1 day ago
    A vehicle dropping off a shooting victim struck 3 nurses, critically wounding 1
    The Associated Press8 hours ago
    ABC will air 6 additional 'Monday Night Football' games starting this week with Bills-Jets
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    Witnesses can bear-ly believe the surprise visitor at Connecticut governor's estate
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida24 days ago
    PHOTO COLLECTION: AP Top Photos of Day, Thursday, October 10, 2024
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt2 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile12 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza1 day ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile10 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy