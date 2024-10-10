Guttman Energy & Source One Transportation Launch Hurricane Milton Relief Efforts

BELLE VERNON, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 10, 2024--

Guttman Holdings, Inc., a 100% employee-owned organization and the parent company of Guttman Energy, Inc., Guttman Renewables, LLC, and Source One Transportation, LLC, launched its Hurricane Milton fuel relief efforts today, when their first team of drivers headed to Florida.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241010635185/en/

Guttman Energy Tankwagon (Photo: Business Wire)

At 3:00 a.m. on October 9, 2024, Source One Transportation Drivers loaded their trucks in Belle Vernon , PA, and Star City, WV with on-road diesel and gasoline and headed to Jacksonville, Florida to serve and assist customers and communities across the Florida Gulf Coast with their fuel needs. After the storm passes, Source One Transportation crews will head to Lake City, Florida to begin Hurricane Milton fuel relief efforts.

Guttman Energy and Source One Transportation are dedicated to serving customers that are in the process of recovering from Hurricane Helene, and those who will soon be impacted by Hurricane Milton. The team is diligently working to supply each of its customers’ needs, provide agile fuel solutions, and assist with emergency response fueling and logistics − before, during, and after the storm. Monitor the National Hurricane Center (noaa.gov) for the very latest on Hurricane Milton, and contact Ryan Brook, VP, Commercial, and Justin Jeffers, VP, Transportation Operations, for all of your fuel solutions and logistics needs.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ABOUT GUTTMAN ENERGY & SOURCE ONE TRANSPORTATION:

Founded in 1931, Guttman Energy − one of the region’s largest private companies − is a full-service fuel distribution enterprise providing fuel solutions, procurement, and programs to a wide variety of commercial, industrial, and governmental organizations. Customers partner with Guttman Energy for their exceptional customer service, industry-leading logistics, and pricing solutions. Guttman’s problem-solving capabilities, unsurpassed market intelligence, and expertise are the result of more than 90 years of experience navigating the complexities of the petroleum market.

Source One Transportation provides petroleum and alternative fuels delivery, logistics, and fuel distribution management to refiners, convenience store operators, service stations, distributors, carriers, and commercial customers. Customers partner with Source One Transportation because of their strong safety record, reliable service, highly trained, professional drivers, competitive rates, and industry-leading fleet management technology.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241010635185/en/

CONTACT: CONTACT: Jennifer Greevy, Director of Communications & Employee Ownership Engagement

EMAIL:jgreevy@GuttmanEnergy.com

CELL: 412-586-8586

KEYWORD: FLORIDA PENNSYLVANIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TRUCKING OTHER ENERGY TRANSPORT LOGISTICS/SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT OIL/GAS ENERGY

SOURCE: Guttman Holdings, Inc.

PUB: 10/10/2024 10:23 AM/DISC: 10/10/2024 10:23 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241010635185/en