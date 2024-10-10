Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Associated Press

    Washington is riding momentum entering its first visit to Iowa since 1964

    By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JoSpN_0w1iRv7z00

    The AP Top 25 college football poll is back every week throughout the season!

    Get the poll delivered straight to your inbox with AP Top 25 Poll Alerts. Sign up here.

    Washington (4-2, 2-1 Big Ten) at Iowa (3-2, 1-1), Saturday, 12:10 p.m. ET (Fox)

    BetMGM College Football Odds: Iowa by 2 1/2.

    Series record: Tied 3-3.

    WHAT’S AT STAKE?

    Washington hopes to carry over its performance from last week’s win over nationally ranked Michigan in a rematch of the College Football Playoff championship game. The Huskies make their first appearance at Kinnick Stadium since 1964. Iowa, which lost 35-7 at Ohio State last week, hasn’t dropped back-to-back regular-season games since October 2022. The Hawkeyes will need to get their offense going after totaling just 226 yards against the Buckeyes.

    KEY MATCHUP

    Washington QB Will Rogers vs. Iowa pass defense. Rogers is completing 74% of his passes for 271 yards per game with 12 touchdowns against one interception, and he’s among the national leaders in big plays. The Hawkeyes let Ohio State QB Will Howard complete his first 10 passes and last eight passes in an efficient 21-for-25 performance. They can’t let that happen against Rogers, who’s No. 2 among active quarterbacks in career passing yards and touchdowns.

    PLAYERS TO WATCH

    Washington: S Kamren Fabiculanan, one of the few holdovers from the team that played Michigan in the national championship game last season, intercepted a pass to set up a late field goal that sealed a 27-17 win over the Wolverines in Seattle last week.

    Iowa: LB Jay Higgins is coming off one of the best games in his sensational career — 14 tackles, a sack, forced fumble and fumble recovery at Ohio State. He leads the Hawkeyes and is second in the Big Ten with 48 tackles.

    FACTS & FIGURES

    The most recent meeting was 29 years ago at the Sun Bowl, where the Hawkeyes won 38-18. ... Washington leads the nation in pass efficiency defense and is third in passing yards allowed, eighth in total defense and red-zone defense and 10th in scoring defense. ... Huskies have just three turnovers through six games. Only one FBS team with six games has fewer. ... Iowa has played seven one-score games since the start of the 2023 season and is 5-2 in those games. ... Hawkeyes lead the nation in fewest penalties (12), fewest penalties per game (2.4), fewest penalty yards (100) and fewest penalty yards per game (20.0).

    ___

    Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Wake Forest's fee for canceling football game vs. Ole Miss is covered by new Oregon State deal
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    The 2 people killed after a leak at a Texas oil refinery worked for a maintenance subcontractor
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    Company recalls nearly 10 million pounds of meat and poultry dishes for listeria contamination
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    PHOTO COLLECTION: Northern Lights
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    Texas man held in Las Vegas in deadly 2020 Nevada-Arizona shooting rampage pleads guilty
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    Suspect in deadly Minnesota crash convicted of federal gun and drug charges
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    ABC will air 6 additional 'Monday Night Football' games starting this week with Bills-Jets
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    Witnesses can bear-ly believe the surprise visitor at Connecticut governor's estate
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    PHOTO COLLECTION: AP Top Photos of Day, Thursday, October 10, 2024
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile12 days ago
    Luke Weaver let out `ferocious jungle cat' in new role as Yankees closer
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile10 days ago
    Steelers QB Russell Wilson will 'probably' be active and back up Justin Fields against the Raiders
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson4 days ago
    In Memory of Michael Evans (The First Lionel on 'The Jeffersons'): 18 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato26 days ago
    California Senate passes bill aimed at preventing gas price spikes
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post9 days ago
    FACT FOCUS: A look at the false information around Hurricanes Helene and Milton
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    Harris was asked to name a few of Trump's virtues. Here's her response
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz18 days ago
    Trail cams near an Alaska neighborhood catch the magical and violent world of wildlife
    The Associated Press20 hours ago
    49ers rookie receiver Ricky Pearsall will return to practice for the 1st time since he was shot
    The Associated Press1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy