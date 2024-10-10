Eaton Collaborates With Lunar Energy to Maximize the Functionality of Residential Energy Storage and Solar Installations

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 10, 2024--

Intelligent power management company Eaton today announces a collaboration with Lunar Energy to simplify the installation and maximize the functionality of home energy storage and solar systems. The integration of Eaton’s new AbleEdge TM smart breakers with the Lunar System will make it easier for installers and homeowners to deploy solar and storage, manage loads, optimize costs and extend the life of the solar battery system. The joint solutions are expected to be available in early 2025, with Eaton as Lunar Energy’s preferred supplier for load management.

Eaton’s AbleEdge smart breakers will add load management functionality to the Lunar System in new construction and retrofit projects. The Eaton smart breakers can be added to the Lunar Bridge, any Eaton BR loadcenter or meter breaker. Homeowners and installers will be able to use Lunar’s application to install, commission and control both companies’ technologies—simplifying installation and ongoing home energy management.

“Every home has unique energy demands and infrastructure, so we created a home energy management ecosystem that’s modular and scalable for retrofits and new homes,” said Paul Ryan, general manager, Connected Solutions and EV Charging at Eaton. “We’re opening the door for more resilient, sustainable and electrified homes with technologies that work out of the box with any solar and storage provider. Our collaboration with Lunar Energy will streamline solar and energy storage deployments to help homeowners keep their power on despite grid outages and reduce their carbon footprint.”

The collaboration aligns with Eaton’s Home as a Grid strategy that helps homeowners put the energy transition to work. By creating flexible power systems that manage energy consumption in an integrated way, Eaton’s work with leading energy storage providers such as Lunar Energy is transforming what is possible for the home as an energy source.

“When we started Lunar Energy, we set out to deliver a simple and elegant clean energy solution for customers. For us, ‘brilliantly-designed’ means exactly that — designing a solar and battery system that is custom for every home and an experience that is intuitive for every family member inside,” Lunar Energy Founder and CEO Kunal Girotra said. “Our modular battery system achieves this by adapting to homes of all sizes. With the addition of Eaton’s AbleEdge smart breakers, we will offer an outstanding solution that makes the transition to clean energy both simple and exceptional.”

Eaton’s components are backed by the company’s secure-by-design philosophy that ensures its products meet rigorous cybersecurity and safety design standards.

Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to protecting the environment and improving the quality of life for people everywhere. We make products for the data center, utility, industrial, commercial, machine building, residential, aerospace and mobility markets. We are guided by our commitment to do business right, to operate sustainably and to help our customers manage power ─ today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, we’re accelerating the planet’s transition to renewable energy sources, helping to solve the world’s most urgent power management challenges, and building a more sustainable society for people today and generations to come.

Eaton was founded in 1911 and has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange for more than a century. We reported revenues of $23.2 billion in 2023 and serve customers in more than 160 countries. For more information, visit Eaton.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

