Phenom Named Strategic Leader in 2024 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Talent & People Success

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 10, 2024--

Phenom has been named a Strategic Leader in the 2024 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Talent and People Success , a testament to the value delivered by the AI-powered Phenom Intelligent Talent Experience platform, which makes new employees productive faster, enhances development and increases retention.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241010930504/en/

Phenom has been named a Strategic Leader in the 2024 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Talent and People Success, a testament to the value delivered by the AI-powered Phenom Intelligent Talent Experience platform, which makes new employees productive faster, enhances development and increases retention. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Fosway Group identifies Strategic Leaders as companies that provide a rich suite of capability across a broad scope of features and have the sophistication to consistently meet the needs of complex enterprise-scale customers. Strategic Leaders are also recognised by Fosway Group for having strong market performance and customer advocacy; as a result, they are frequently selected by such organisations and consistently meet their needs.

From labour shortages to changing skills and emerging technologies, the European job market continues to transform. To navigate this, talent management professionals, HR leaders and HRIT teams must collaborate to make new employees productive from day one, provide continued development opportunities, identify and fill skills gaps and encourage long-term retention.

“As European organisations wrestle with how they become more skills-based, they have been looking at how their tech stack solves that problem,” said David Wilson, CEO and founder of Fosway Group. “With their roots in skill-based hiring and their growing specialist capability around internal mobility and skills intelligence, Phenom has been well placed to provide a springboard to those answers for enterprise buyers. And their growing service and platform maturity has been pivotal in making them a Strategic Leader for talent experience on the Fosway 9-Grid™ this year.”

Phenom’s solution for talent and people success centers around delivering hyper-personalised experiences for employees, their managers and talent management. These experiences are enhanced with X+, Phenom’s Generative AI that is purpose-built for HR, to support key areas including:

Pre-boarding : Provides a streamlined, transparent and easy experience that makes a lasting positive impact for new employees.

: Provides a streamlined, transparent and easy experience that makes a lasting positive impact for new employees. Onboarding : Shortens time to productivity for new employees and automates tedious, manual tasks for HR teams.

: Shortens time to productivity for new employees and automates tedious, manual tasks for HR teams. Talent Marketplace : Gives employees visibility to internal job and growth opportunities, as well as refers quality talent for critical roles.

: Gives employees visibility to internal job and growth opportunities, as well as refers quality talent for critical roles. Career Pathing : Helps employees discover their next internal career move and the skills needed to get there. X+ provides an always on career coach that responds to their questions with personalised development plans.

: Helps employees discover their next internal career move and the skills needed to get there. X+ provides an always on career coach that responds to their questions with personalised development plans. Cross-boarding : Supports employee transitions to new positions and teams.

: Supports employee transitions to new positions and teams. Workforce Intelligence : Identifies skill and competency gaps and insights within each department and at the enterprise level.

: Identifies skill and competency gaps and insights within each department and at the enterprise level. Learning and Development : Educates internal talent with personalised courses to support upskilling and reskilling based on their projected career paths.

: Educates internal talent with personalised courses to support upskilling and reskilling based on their projected career paths. Mentoring : Empowers and supports employees throughout their career journey by connecting them with best-fit mentors.

: Empowers and supports employees throughout their career journey by connecting them with best-fit mentors. Gigs : Provides real-world experience through short-term work and project-based tasks allowing employees to develop their skills.

: Provides real-world experience through short-term work and project-based tasks allowing employees to develop their skills. Employee Resource Groups : Fosters engagement, community and a sense of belonging.

: Fosters engagement, community and a sense of belonging. Offboarding : Streamlines experiences for employees leaving the organisation.

“Phenom’s positioning is a testament to our ongoing innovation and helping European organisations embrace a skills-based approach to talent management, growth and retention,” said John Deal, Sr. Director, Product Marketing at Phenom. “As Europe contends with an evolving workforce landscape, it has never been more critical to leverage intelligence to enable smarter and more impactful career development, upskilling and workforce planning decisions.”

Phenom’s placement also complements the company’s four-year positioning as a Strategic Leader in the Fosway 9-Grid™ for Talent Acquisition, showcasing the end-to-end benefits of using its full Intelligent Talent Experience platform. Over 700 global and diverse companies are using the Phenom platform to help:

Candidates find and choose the right job faster.

Employees develop their skills and evolve.

Recruiters become wildly productive.

Talent marketers engage with extreme efficiency.

Talent leaders optimise hiring processes.

Managers build stronger-performing teams.

HR aligns employee development with company goals.

HRIT easily integrates existing HR tech to create a holistic infrastructure.

See why Phenom continues to be recognised as industry leading, book a demo.

Click here for a personalised demo of Phenom’s Workforce Intelligence solution to learn more about how to set your employees up for career success.

About Phenom

Phenom has a purpose of helping a billion people find the right work. Through AI-powered talent experiences, employers use Phenom to hire and onboard employees faster, develop them to their full potential, and retain them longer. The Phenom Intelligent Talent Experience platform seamlessly connects candidates, employees, recruiters, talent marketers, talent leaders, hiring managers, HR and HRIT — empowering diverse and global enterprises with innovative products including Phenom X+ Generative AI, Career Site, Chatbot, CMS, Talent CRM, X+ Screening, Automated Interview Scheduling, Interview Intelligence, Talent Experience Engine, Campaigns, University Recruiting, Contingent Talent Hiring, Onboarding, Talent Marketplace, Workforce Intelligence, Career Pathing, Gigs, Mentoring, and Referrals.

Phenom has earned accolades including: Inc. 5000’s fastest-growing companies (5 consecutive years), Deloitte Technology’s Fast 500 (4 consecutive years), five Brandon Hall ‘Excellence in Technology’ awards including Gold for ‘Best Advance in AI for Business Impact,’ Business Intelligence Group’s Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards (3 consecutive years), and a regional Timmy Award for launching and optimising HelpOneBillion.com (2020).

Headquartered in Greater Philadelphia, Phenom also has offices in India, Israel, the Netherlands, Germany and the United Kingdom.

For more information, please visit www.phenom.com. Connect with Phenom on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241010930504/en/

CONTACT: Media:

Jennifer Lyons

Phenom

267-379-5066

jennifer.lyons@phenom.com

KEYWORD: UNITED KINGDOM EUROPE

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY HUMAN RESOURCES SOFTWARE ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE INTERNET

SOURCE: Phenom

PUB: 10/10/2024 05:30 AM/DISC: 10/10/2024 05:30 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241010930504/en