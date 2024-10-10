Allianz Is the World’s #1 Insurance Brand, Ranking Among the Top 30 Global Brands for the First Time

MUNICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 10, 2024--

Allianz’s steady rise to the top of the world’s most powerful brands continued in 2024, driven by a strong employee value proposition, a commitment to building trust through sustainability and societal leadership as well as top-tier partnerships in sport. For the first time, Allianz has been named one of the 30 most valuable brands in the world, moving up two places to the 29th position in this year’s Best Global Brands ranking from Interbrand .

Oliver Bäte, CEO, Allianz SE (Photo: Business Wire)

The global insurer with 125 million customers and 157,000 employees has also been recognized as the most valuable financial services brand for the sixth consecutive time, increasing its brand value to 23.5 billion USD (2023: $20.85 billion) and outperforming the financial services sector growth by 7%.

In addition, Allianz was recognized for its strong employer brand and benefits , reaching rank 7 in the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For ® in Europe 2024 certification , also announced today. With its flexible working model, a wide range of benefits and development opportunities and a steadfast commitment to diversity and inclusion, Allianz is attractive to employees and candidates alike. Globally, 52 Allianz entities are already certified and 16 are currently on the national best lists for their countries.

“Our brand strength reflects the fundamental value that Allianz and our employees provide: instilling confidence in the future by bringing security and peace of mind to our customers around the globe. Whether safeguarding global sporting events, like the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, or supporting homeowners in the wake of catastrophic flood damage, Allianz protects and delivers what people value most,” said Oliver Bäte , CEO of Allianz SE.

Creating trust as sustainability leader

Insurance is an intangible but stabilizing force for individuals and businesses. At the core of Allianz’s brand promise is the commitment to secure the future of its customers and employees. With the growing impact of climate change, Allianz focuses on supporting customers to become more resilient and expanding the role of insurers in addressing societal challenges. Allianz is widely regarded as a global frontrunner in sustainability, with an ambitious and measurable net-zero transition plan to decarbonize its proprietary property and casualty insurance and investment portfolios. Our commitment is further underscored by Allianz’ social initiatives such as humanitarian aid support and on-the-ground response to communities impacted by the recent floods in Germany in June 2024 and Central Europe in September 2024, as well as its role as a founding partner of ‘ Humanity Insured’, an international non-profit organization with the vision to bring insurance-led climate resilience to billions of people.

Paris 2024 – an iconic brand moment for Allianz

Uniting athletes and fans from around the world in peaceful competitions and in a shared belief in openness, respect and inclusion, Allianz helped deliver the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. As exclusive insurance partner of the Olympic and Paralympic Movements, Allianz provided a wide range of solutions for organizers, fans and athletes. The unique festival of sports with many record-breaking athlete performances and spectacular venues engaged over half of the world’s population via broadcast or digital channels.

“The Games have been the iconic brand moment in 2024 and the most significant marketing asset for Allianz to date . Our global ‘One Brand’ strategy under the purpose-driven Allianz master brand is paying off resulting in what is the highest brand value Allianz has ever achieved. Our strong brand is the foundation for growth by helping attract new customers – all based on our promise of giving people confidence in tomorrow,” says Bernd Heinemann , Chief Strategy, Marketing and Distribution Officer at Allianz SE.

In the lead-up to the Games, Allianz launched its global “Get Ready” campaign across more than 60 markets connecting with millions of customers, consumers and business partners around the world. The activation included 11 broadcast sponsorships, large-scale outdoor advertisements like a giant banner at Tour Neptune or securing over 1 billion impressions in social media globally with 150 content assets in 20 languages. Allianz employees played a key role as brand ambassadors onsite in Paris as torchbearers, volunteers, spectators, and fans.

Partnerships with FC Bayern and Rugby Football Union extended

Leveraging high-profile sport partnerships for creating emotional brand-experience moments, Allianz has extended its long-standing partnership with FC Bayern in 2024. Allianz welcomed Harry Kane as a brand ambassador; as the new sleeve sponsor of FC Bayern men’s team, Allianz is engaging with fans through QR-codes on the shirts, leading to prize draws or raffles.

Further expanding its global family of world-class stadiums, Allianz announced the extension of its partnership with the Rugby Football Union (RFU) and the renaming of Twickenham Stadium to Allianz Stadium in the United Kingdom. The MoveNow Program promotes healthy physical activity for youth. In addition to these global initiatives, many Allianz business entities support national clubs and sport federations in their home markets.

About Allianz

The Allianz Group is one of the world’s leading insurers and asset managers with around 125 million* private and corporate customers in nearly 70 countries. Allianz customers benefit from a broad range of personal and corporate insurance services, ranging from property, life and health insurance to assistance services to credit insurance and global business insurance. Allianz is one of the world’s largest investors, managing around 741 billion euros** on behalf of its insurance customers. Furthermore, our asset managers PIMCO and Allianz Global Investors manage about 1.8 trillion euros** of third-party assets. Thanks to our systematic integration of ecological and social criteria in our business processes and investment decisions, we are among the leaders in the insurance industry in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index. In 2023, over 157,000 employees achieved total business volume of 161.7 billion euros and an operating profit of 14.7 billion euros for the group.

* Including non-consolidated entities with Allianz customers.

**As of June 30, 2024.

