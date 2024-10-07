Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Associated Press

    Arthur D. Little Expands Australian Office With Appointment of Franco Santucci as Partner and Addition of New Team

    2 days ago

    MELBOURNE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 7, 2024--

    Arthur D. Little (ADL) today announced an expansion of its Australian office, with the appointment of Franco Santucci as Partner and Andrew Sampson as Principal, supported by a new team consisting of Sandro Voegeli, Principal, and Richard Song, Senior Advisor. Based in Melbourne, Franco joins from energy consultancy Energise Partners, which he co-founded in 2020 with Sandro Voegeli, while Andrew was previously at EY. They will focus on developing the firm’s business in the energy sector, working with clients on growth strategy, business model reinvention and portfolio optimization.

    This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241007724680/en/

    Franco Santucci has joined Arthur D. Little as a Partner (Photo: Business Wire)

    Franco brings over 30 years of consulting experience to ADL. Prior to Energise Partners, he was Global Head of Power & Utilities for EY Parthenon. He has also held senior partner roles at EY and Deloitte, and has worked at AT Kearney and McKinsey. He has been involved with several startups, and advised on investments in renewable and sustainable companies. Franco is well known within the energy & resources industry and business community.

    Andrew is an experienced transformation, supply chain strategy, turn-around, cost reduction and profit improvement advisor, with consulting and line management experience across diverse industries including utilities/energy, consumer goods, retail, mining and government in Australia, New Zealand, North America and Europe. He has over 25 years experience, working for consultancies such as EY and Deloitte as well as within large organizations including HJ Heinz and Mayne Pharma.

    Franco and Andrew will be supported by Sandro Voegeli and Richard Song. Sandro has over 25 years of management consulting and industry experience with a focus on energy and utilities, previously working at boutique consulting firm, Energise Partners, which he co-founded, as well as at Deloitte and EY Parthenon. Richard has over a decade of experience in investment banking (JP Morgan & Citi) and buy-side institutions (HRL Morrison & ESR Australia) where he was involved in some of the largest transactions in the Australian market. He specializes in financial modelling, preparing companies to raise capital and providing investment analysis & advice.

    Michael Kruse, Energy & Utilities Practice Leader at ADL , comments, “Our new team, led by Franco Santucci, brings deep experience and proven expertise in the energy sector to our Australian office, enabling us to expand our practice to meet the needs of a major local industry undergoing radical change. With the appointment of Franco, we have ambitious plans to further grow our local team, supporting clients across the Australian energy, utilities and resources sector.”

    Franco Santucci, Partner at ADL , adds “The Australian energy sector is undergoing unprecedented change, driven by decarbonization and the rise of renewable energy. This is dramatically reshaping the industry and company strategies, and I look forward to working with our new team, and the wider global energy practice at ADL, to help our clients seize the opportunities that this transformation brings.”

    Franco holds a Master in Management Technology, MMT from Melbourne University Business School and a Bachelor of Science, Statistics from Monash University. Andrew has an MBA from Melbourne University Business School and a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering from the University of Melbourne.

    For further information, please visit www.adlittle.com

    View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241007724680/en/

    CONTACT: Cate Bonthuys

    Catalyst Comms

    +44 7746 546773

    bonthuys.cate@adlittle.com

    KEYWORD: AUSTRALIA/OCEANIA AUSTRALIA SOUTHEAST ASIA

    INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HUMAN RESOURCES CONSULTING UTILITIES OIL/GAS COAL PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ALTERNATIVE ENERGY ENERGY NUCLEAR

    SOURCE: Arthur D. Little

    PUB: 10/07/2024 07:00 PM/DISC: 10/07/2024 07:00 PM

    http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241007724680/en

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Pilot of larger plane was looking away from smaller plane in Atlanta airport mishap, report says
    The Associated Press7 hours ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News23 days ago
    Social Security's scheduled cost of living increase 'won't make a dent' for some retirees
    The Associated Press8 hours ago
    Tips, overtime, Social Security: A look at Donald Trump's no-tax pledges and what they might cost
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    A series of deaths and the ‘Big Fight': Uncovering police force in one Midwestern city
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    Russian court sentences a 72-year-old American to nearly 7 years in prison for fighting in Ukraine
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson5 days ago
    Social Security Updates SSI Rules to Boost Benefits and Expand Eligibility
    Morristown Minute1 day ago
    Oklahoma death row inmate had three 'last meals.' He's back at Supreme Court in new bid for freedom
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile9 days ago
    North Carolina City Named One Of The 30 'Saddest' Cities In America
    Town Talks8 days ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena4 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post15 days ago
    Mexico's president lays out a plan to combat cartel violence. But it looks like more of the same
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz15 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama21 days ago
    Survivors of massacre in small Haitian town where 70 died point finger at government
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    Belarusian-American has his prison sentence extended amid continuous crackdown on dissent in Belarus
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio13 days ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post23 days ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio1 day ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz2 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria19 days ago
    Judge backs feds in Wyoming black-footed ferret reintroduction dispute
    WyoFile29 days ago
    South Korean woman sues government and adoption agency after her kidnapped daughter was sent abroad
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    24 Nests Confirmed: Record-Breaking Year for Smallest, Rarest Sea Turtle in Florida
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Military board substantiates misconduct but declines to fire Marine who adopted Afghan orphan
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Dominican Republic starts mass deportations of Haitians and expels nearly 11,000 in a week
    The Associated Press1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy