Arthur D. Little Expands Australian Office With Appointment of Franco Santucci as Partner and Addition of New Team

MELBOURNE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 7, 2024--

Arthur D. Little (ADL) today announced an expansion of its Australian office, with the appointment of Franco Santucci as Partner and Andrew Sampson as Principal, supported by a new team consisting of Sandro Voegeli, Principal, and Richard Song, Senior Advisor. Based in Melbourne, Franco joins from energy consultancy Energise Partners, which he co-founded in 2020 with Sandro Voegeli, while Andrew was previously at EY. They will focus on developing the firm’s business in the energy sector, working with clients on growth strategy, business model reinvention and portfolio optimization.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241007724680/en/

Franco Santucci has joined Arthur D. Little as a Partner (Photo: Business Wire)

Franco brings over 30 years of consulting experience to ADL. Prior to Energise Partners, he was Global Head of Power & Utilities for EY Parthenon. He has also held senior partner roles at EY and Deloitte, and has worked at AT Kearney and McKinsey. He has been involved with several startups, and advised on investments in renewable and sustainable companies. Franco is well known within the energy & resources industry and business community.

Andrew is an experienced transformation, supply chain strategy, turn-around, cost reduction and profit improvement advisor, with consulting and line management experience across diverse industries including utilities/energy, consumer goods, retail, mining and government in Australia, New Zealand, North America and Europe. He has over 25 years experience, working for consultancies such as EY and Deloitte as well as within large organizations including HJ Heinz and Mayne Pharma.

Franco and Andrew will be supported by Sandro Voegeli and Richard Song. Sandro has over 25 years of management consulting and industry experience with a focus on energy and utilities, previously working at boutique consulting firm, Energise Partners, which he co-founded, as well as at Deloitte and EY Parthenon. Richard has over a decade of experience in investment banking (JP Morgan & Citi) and buy-side institutions (HRL Morrison & ESR Australia) where he was involved in some of the largest transactions in the Australian market. He specializes in financial modelling, preparing companies to raise capital and providing investment analysis & advice.

Michael Kruse, Energy & Utilities Practice Leader at ADL , comments, “Our new team, led by Franco Santucci, brings deep experience and proven expertise in the energy sector to our Australian office, enabling us to expand our practice to meet the needs of a major local industry undergoing radical change. With the appointment of Franco, we have ambitious plans to further grow our local team, supporting clients across the Australian energy, utilities and resources sector.”

Franco Santucci, Partner at ADL , adds “The Australian energy sector is undergoing unprecedented change, driven by decarbonization and the rise of renewable energy. This is dramatically reshaping the industry and company strategies, and I look forward to working with our new team, and the wider global energy practice at ADL, to help our clients seize the opportunities that this transformation brings.”

Franco holds a Master in Management Technology, MMT from Melbourne University Business School and a Bachelor of Science, Statistics from Monash University. Andrew has an MBA from Melbourne University Business School and a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering from the University of Melbourne.

For further information, please visit www.adlittle.com

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241007724680/en/

CONTACT: Cate Bonthuys

Catalyst Comms

+44 7746 546773

bonthuys.cate@adlittle.com

KEYWORD: AUSTRALIA/OCEANIA AUSTRALIA SOUTHEAST ASIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HUMAN RESOURCES CONSULTING UTILITIES OIL/GAS COAL PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ALTERNATIVE ENERGY ENERGY NUCLEAR

SOURCE: Arthur D. Little

PUB: 10/07/2024 07:00 PM/DISC: 10/07/2024 07:00 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241007724680/en