    • The Associated Press

    Vice President Harris urges Tampa residents to heed evacuation orders ahead of Milton’s landfall

    1 days ago

    Vice President Kamala Harris is urging residents of Tampa, Florida to heed their local authorities and follow evacuation orders as Hurricane Milton approaches. Harris described Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis not taking her calls as “utterly irresponsible.”

    Local News newsLocal News
    Milton strengthens into a major hurricane. Florida prepares for large-scale evacuations
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks18 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel19 hours ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    2 ex-officers convicted in fatal beating of Tyre Nichols get home detention while 1 stays in jail
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    Hurricane Milton: Updates
    The Current GA2 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Veteran Jacksonville police officer charged with kidnapping, stalking woman
    Jacksonville Today24 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Todaylast hour
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News22 days ago
    Russian court sentences a 72-year-old American to nearly 7 years in prison for fighting in Ukraine
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    Major Bust Uncovers 10,000 Pounds of Illegally Harvested Berries in Florida
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    North Carolina City Named One Of The 30 'Saddest' Cities In America
    Town Talks7 days ago
    Tips, overtime, Social Security: A look at Donald Trump's no-tax pledges and what they might cost
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    A series of deaths and the ‘Big Fight': Uncovering police force in one Midwestern city
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile8 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida11 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz14 days ago
    Police seek man on attempted homicide charge in Columbia County
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza15 days ago
    A retired Houston officer gets 60 years in a couple's drug raid deaths that revealed corruption
    The Associated Press22 hours ago
    Cruise Passengers Share "Scariest Night of Our Trip" on TikTok
    J. Souza5 days ago
    Oklahoma death row inmate had three 'last meals.' He's back at Supreme Court in new bid for freedom
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt5 days ago
    Hot days and methamphetamine are now a deadlier mix
    The Associated Press12 hours ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Survivors of massacre in small Haitian town where 70 died point finger at government
    The Associated Press22 hours ago
    South Korean woman sues government and adoption agency after her kidnapped daughter was sent abroad
    The Associated Press2 days ago

