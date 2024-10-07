Open in App
    BioConsortia Receives US-EPA Registration for Amara Biofungicide

    1 days ago

    DAVIS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 7, 2024--

    BioConsortia’s new biofungicide/bactericide, Amara TM has received registration from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). With potential applications in high-value fruit and vegetable production, the product is designed to protect crops from foliar diseases with a biological mode of action that offers an alternative to chemical fungicides and with a greater consistency in efficacy than current biological products on the market.

    This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241007818165/en/

    In field testing, new AMARA biofungicide showed equivalent or superior performance versus synthetic chemical fungicide. This graph shows AMARA outperformed synthetic chemical fungicide in protecting tomato from powdery mildew in terms of incidence and severity. (Photo: Business Wire)

    This consistency is achieved by Amara’s high concentration of environmentally stable active ingredient. The beneficial bacteria in Amara produce antimicrobial components that directly degrade fungal pathogen cells and promote systemic resistance within the plant, resulting in contact control and suppression of disease organisms that reduce yield.

    “The EPA approval of Amara biofungicide marks a major step for BioConsortia in the use of the company’s natural biologicals to help plants fight disease,” said Marcus Meadows-Smith, Chief Executive Officer at BioConsortia. “The patented strain in Amara fungicide was discovered using our powerful biologicals discovery platform, AMS™, that has been leveraged to develop a diverse pipeline of multiple leads to be commercialized through partners as products that combat disease, insects and nematodes, as well as for biostimulants and biofertilizers.”

    Amara biofungicide will be marketed and sold by Nichino America, Inc. Product launch plans are currently under development, and Nichino expects product to be available for the 2025 use season.

    “It is exciting to add a biological product to the Nichino portfolio and to bring this new technology to customers,” says Leigh Ann Harrison, Product Manager for Amara. “Amara will provide conventional and organic growers an effective solution for control of diseases on important crops, providing a quality yield while managing residues on the final commodity,” adds Harrison.

    ABOUT BIOCONSORTIA

    BioConsortia, Inc. develops transformative microbial products in agriculture, pioneering the use of directed selection and advanced genomics techniques within microbial communities. BioConsortia’s microbial products deliver superior efficacy, higher consistency, and easier grower adoption because of their focus on microbes that deliver extended shelf- and on-seed life. The company’s rich biological pipeline includes nitrogen fixation microbes to replace or reduce synthetic nitrogen fertilizers; nutrient use efficiency and biostimulants to increase crop yields; and bionematicides and biofungicides to protect crops from pests and diseases. BioConsortia’s patented Advanced Microbial Selection (AMS) process and cutting-edge GenePro platform enable the company to predict, design, and unleash the natural power of microbes.

    ABOUT NICHINO

    A research and technology driven company, Nichino America, Inc. offers crop protection products to producers of food and fiber. Nichino manufactures and sells solutions for weed, insect, and disease control as well as defoliation and desiccation. These products are known for targeted performance, flexibility, and ease of application. Nichino strives to be a valuable partner in the agricultural business by offering customers innovative and efficacious products backed by extensive research.

    View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241007818165/en/

    For further information, please contactinfo@bioconsortia.com.

    KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

    INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ORGANIC FOOD RETAIL AGRICULTURE OTHER SCIENCE NATURAL RESOURCES RESEARCH SCIENCE

    SOURCE: BioConsortia, Inc.

    PUB: 10/07/2024 06:12 PM/DISC: 10/07/2024 06:11 PM

    http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241007818165/en

