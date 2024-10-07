Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Associated Press

    Bills' 'everybody eats' motto on offense goes from feast to famine after 2 straight losses

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QWYs6_0vxuh88J00

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Second-guess Bills coach Sean McDermott all you want for his clock-management decisions in the final 32 seconds of Buffalo’s loss to the Houston Texans.

    Having Josh Allen attempt three straight passes — all incompletions — out of his own end zone rather than hand off the ball and drain the Texans of their three timeouts has been criticized enough in the aftermath of a 23-20 outcome decided on Ka’imi Fairbairn’s 59-yard field goal as time expired on Sunday.

    McDermott readily accepted the blame afterward by noting the Bills should have at least attempted a run on first down — “And that’s on me,” he said.

    More worrisome — and not entirely surprising — is how ineffective Allen’s arm was in a game he finished 9 of 30 for 131 yards and a touchdown. His 30% completion rate was the lowest of his career, and his yardage total was the fifth lowest in a game the seventh-year player started and finished.

    And this wasn’t simply a one-off for Allen. In finishing with 180 yards passing in a 35-10 loss at Baltimore a week earlier, his 42 yards passing in the first half matched the second-lowest total in the opening 30 minutes of his career.

    The drop in production is what many feared would happen following an offseason in which the Bills lost No. 2 receiver Gabe Davis in free agency and then traded their top threat, Stefon Diggs, to Houston as part of an overall vision to free up salary cap space.

    The short-term trade-off was general manager Brandon Beane cobbling together a patchwork group of journeymen receivers to join returning third-year player Khalil Shakir. Beane also looked to the future by selecting Keon Coleman with the 33rd pick after twice trading back in the draft and passing on speedster Xavier Worthy (Kansas City), Ricky Pearsall (San Francisco) and Xavier Legette (Carolina).

    The AP Top 25 college football poll is back every week throughout the season!

    Get the poll delivered straight to your inbox with AP Top 25 Poll Alerts. Sign up here.

    However efficient Buffalo was in opening the season with three wins in appearing to justify its offensive spread-the-ball “everybody eats” motto, the passing attack has gone from feast to famine following two losses.

    And it was especially true on Sunday with Shakir — Allen’s most reliable option — sidelined by an ankle injury.

    Buffalo’s remaining wide receivers combined for four catches on 18 targets, with Coleman scoring on a 49-yard catch, in which he caught the ball near the line of scrimmage before spinning out of a tackle and running free up the left sideline.

    Bills receivers are having difficulty gaining separation. They’ve dropped passes. Coleman had one pass bounce off his helmet because he wasn’t looking for it, and he was flagged for offensive pass interference in breaking up a potential interception.

    Allen blamed himself.

    “It starts with me making better decisions,” he said.

    Allen then anticipated the criticism being directed at his receivers by saying: “I know you guys (reporters) are going to be wild this week, but love my guys, and we’re going to keep working. And this isn’t a defining moment in our season.”

    There’s plenty of season still ahead for the four-time defending AFC East champs, who continue to lead a flawed division. But there’s an unlikelihood of reinforcements on the way, especially with fans clamoring for Beane to acquire Davante Adams from Las Vegas.

    Enticing as the move might seem, it’s hard to envision Beane changing course for Adams, who at nearly 32, is a year older than Diggs, has two years left on his contact and would still count approximately $15.7 million against Buffalo’s cap if he was cut after this season.

    What’s working

    Limiting giveaways. Allen has yet to throw an interception after getting picked off a career-worst 18 times last season. Allen’s two lost fumbles account for Buffalo’s two turnovers this season.

    What needs help

    Third down production. A week after going 3 of 13 on third down at Baltimore, the Bills finished 3 of 14 against Houston and are 18 of 46 overall.

    Stock up

    Shakir. His importance to the passing attack in having caught 18 of 19 targets for a team-leading 230 yards and two TDs was evidenced in his absence.

    Stock down

    WR Curtis Samuel. Despite signing a three-year contract, the eighth-year player has been limited to nine catches for 48 yards.

    Injuries

    Nickel cornerback Taron Johnson is nearing his return after breaking his right forearm in Week 1. Aside from Shakir, the Bills were also without starting DT Ed Oliver (hamstring) and starting S Taylor Rapp remains in the concussion protocol.

    Key numbers

    0-3 — Allen has never lost three consecutive starts.

    An AFC East showdown at the New York Jets (2-3) on Monday night.

    ___

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    A wild Miami win was followed by another celebration when the team returned home
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    Deadspin loses bid to toss defamation suit over article accusing young Chiefs fan of racism
    The Associated Press23 hours ago
    Jets owner Woody Johnson urges holdout Haason Reddick to 'get in your car' and join the team
    The Associated Press19 hours ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks18 days ago
    Packers coach Matt LaFleur expects suspended wide receiver Romeo Doubs to be back this week
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    Hurricane Milton: Updates
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Todaylast hour
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News22 days ago
    Major Bust Uncovers 10,000 Pounds of Illegally Harvested Berries in Florida
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    North Carolina City Named One Of The 30 'Saddest' Cities In America
    Town Talks7 days ago
    Tips, overtime, Social Security: A look at Donald Trump's no-tax pledges and what they might cost
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    A series of deaths and the ‘Big Fight': Uncovering police force in one Midwestern city
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile8 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz14 days ago
    A retired Houston officer gets 60 years in a couple's drug raid deaths that revealed corruption
    The Associated Press22 hours ago
    Oklahoma death row inmate had three 'last meals.' He's back at Supreme Court in new bid for freedom
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    Hot days and methamphetamine are now a deadlier mix
    The Associated Press12 hours ago
    Survivors of massacre in small Haitian town where 70 died point finger at government
    The Associated Press22 hours ago
    Hurricane Helene debris killed Duval toddler
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Patriots captain Jabrill Peppers arrested on assault, strangulation, drug charges
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    Philadelphia judge receives unpaid suspension for his political posts on Facebook
    The Associated Press19 hours ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    In Memory of Singer Jermaine Stewart: 27 Years After His Tragic Death by AIDS-related Liver Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker6 days ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio22 hours ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz6 days ago
    Chicago mayor names new school board after entire panel resigns amid a fight over district control
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama21 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy