Voyant Beauty Breaks Ground on Major Expansion of Elkhart Aerosol Facility to Meet Growing Demand

Voyant Beauty held a groundbreaking ceremony October 4 at its Elkhart aerosol manufacturing location as part of the continued comprehensive investment in the facility. The expansion will enhance the facility’s processing capabilities, increase capacity, and create new employment opportunities, underscoring Voyant Beauty’s dedication to the Elkhart community and its leadership position in the beauty industry.

When completed, the new construction and upgrades will add over 20,000 sq. ft. of new processing space to the Elkhart Facility, enabling an entirely new production line and other improvements. Voyant acquired the facility in 2020 when the company acquired part of KIK Consumer Products.

The groundbreaking was attended by distinguished guests, including Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson, members of the Chamber of Commerce, and senior Voyant executives, including CEO Ed Byczynski. Chief Operating Officer Ron Lane welcomed and addressed the audience, highlighting the expansion and the company’s vision for the future.

“This expansion, and others like it, enable us to meet our customers growing needs. It is another example of our commitment to innovation and growth,” said Ed Byczynski, CEO of Voyant Beauty. “By investing in Elkhart, we are not only enhancing our operational capabilities but also contributing to the local economy and fostering a stronger, more resilient community.”

The expansion is part of Voyant’s ongoing strategy to bolster manufacturing capabilities to meet the evolving needs of the industry. It is part of a broader strategy of R&D, commercialization and manufacturing investments, enabling Voyant to produce an increasing range of products that meet the increasing demand from its global customers.

The expansion also creates new jobs and aligns with Voyant Beauty’s long-term vision for sustainable development and community engagement.

About Voyant Beauty

Voyant Beauty is a leading, full-service partner in the personal care and beauty industry, serving customers at every stage of the brand lifecycle. Voyant Beauty was formed in 2019 following the acquisitions of Vee Pak, Aware Products, and Cosmetic Essence Innovations. Headquartered outside of Chicago, Voyant Beauty’s integrated network of innovation and 14 manufacturing facilities delivers responsive solutions and increased speed to market. Additional information about Voyant Beauty can be found at voyantbeauty.com.

