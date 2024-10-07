Open in App
    • The Associated Press

    GEICO Deploys Catastrophe Response Team Ahead of Hurricane Milton; Urges Customers to Prepare for Strong Storm

    1 days ago

    WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 7, 2024--

    As Hurricane Milton approaches Florida, GEICO is proactively activating its Catastrophe Response Team. To immediately begin assisting customers, hundreds of GEICO insurance adjusters and support staff throughout the country are now on standby, ready to deploy to the state once the storm passes.

    This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241007204143/en/

    GEICO’s mobile catastrophe response command center is currently staged outside of Hurricane Milton’s projected path. Once the storm passes, the command center will make its way to a strategic location on the Florida peninsula so teams can assist impacted customers as quickly as possible. (Photo: Business Wire)

    “We’ve already had teams on the ground for more than a week helping customers impacted by the destructive force of Hurricane Helene,” said GEICO Claims Vice President Frank Pickering. “These teams are in the process of moving to strategic locations outside Hurricane Milton’s projected path, and they’ll be fully prepared to mobilize and return to locations throughout Florida once the storm passes.”

    Forecasters predict that Hurricane Milton could gain additional strength, resulting in strong winds and severe storm surge.

    To help prepare for Hurricane Milton, GEICO urges customers to take the following immediate actions:

    • Move vehicles out of low-lying areas: Any vehicles that aren’t being driven for evacuation purposes should be moved out of areas that are prone to heavy flooding. If possible, look for a garage or covered parking to better protect your vehicle.
    • Identify a safe place to store key vehicle documents: If you need to file an insurance claim, you’ll want to have your vehicle title, registration and any lienholder information handy to help the claims process go as smoothly as possible.
    • Download the GEICO mobile app: Customers can access all their policy documents and file a claim right from their smartphone through the GEICO mobile app.
    • As a backup, add the GEICO Claims phone number to a contact list: Customers can also file a claim by calling 1-800-841-3000.
    • Create an evacuation plan ahead of time: Identify a safe place that is outside the storm’s path. Designate a key contact to communicate evacuation plans.
    • Ensure all vehicles have a full tank of gas.
    • Build a disaster kit: Remember to include important items like three days of water, medications, toiletries, charging cables, blankets, batteries, and a radio. Add food when needed, and for those with pets, don’t forget to include appropriate supplies for them.

    After the storm passes, GEICO reminds customers to exercise extreme caution as damage from winds and flooding could be severe.

    • There may be instances where cars were submerged in floodwaters that have since receded. Customers should not try to drive their vehicle if they suspect that it has been flooded.
    • Customers should also stay away from their vehicle if they notice downed power lines near where it’s parked.
    • If heavy debris like a tree limb falls on a customer’s car, we ask that they leave it in place as this could pose a safety risk.

    In these types of instances where there are major safety risks, GEICO’s claims team will work with customers and come directly to them to inspect their vehicle if it is not drivable. Customers simply must file a claim first, and GEICO will then work with them to set up a field inspection appointment as quickly as possible.

    How to file a claim

    For the fastest service, GEICO encourages customers to file a claim online at geico.com/response or through the GEICO mobile app. There are a series of prompts to follow where customers can note the type and severity of the damage their vehicle sustained. Customers may also file a claim over the phone by calling GEICO at 1-800-841-3000.

    GEICO’s Catastrophe Response Team will remain on the ground as long as necessary to assist customers that may be impacted by Hurricane Milton.

    For ongoing updates, please visit geico.com/milton.

    About GEICO

    GEICO (Government Employees Insurance Company), the third-largest auto insurer in the U.S., was founded in 1936 and insures vehicles in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. GEICO, a member of the Berkshire Hathaway family of companies, constantly strives to make lives better by protecting people against unexpected events while saving them money and providing an outstanding customer experience. Along with personal auto insurance, commercial auto and personal umbrella coverages are also available. Homeowners, renters, condo, flood, identity theft, term life, and more coverages are written through non-affiliated insurance companies and are secured through the GEICO Insurance Agency, LLC. Visit GEICO.com for a quote or to learn more.

    View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241007204143/en/

    CONTACT: GEICO Communications

    gcorpcomm@geico.com

    To view GEICO Living:https://www.geico.com/living/

    KEYWORD: FLORIDA DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

    INDUSTRY KEYWORD: RESIDENTIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE COMMERCIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY INSURANCE OTHER AUTOMOTIVE PROFESSIONAL SERVICES WOMEN ENVIRONMENT NATURAL DISASTERS MEN GENERAL AUTOMOTIVE AFTERMARKET AUTOMOTIVE CONSUMER OTHER CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY

    SOURCE: GEICO

    PUB: 10/07/2024 05:58 PM/DISC: 10/07/2024 05:57 PM

    http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241007204143/en

