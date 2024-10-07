Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Associated Press

    Prosecutor says Omaha officer was justified in fatally shooting fleeing man

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26hMBs_0vxtfSxP00

    OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A prosecutor has decided not to file charges against an Omaha police officer who fatally shot an armed Nebraska man eight times while he was fleeing.

    Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said Monday that Officer Noah Zendejas’ “actions were justified in the shooting of Steven Phipps.”

    Police showed video and still photos of what happened last week during a briefing. After Phipps was pulled over for having expired plates on Sept. 28, he ran away and scaled a chain link fence. As he fell head-first from the fence, body camera video showed Phipps holding a gun in his right hand.

    “The actions of Mr. Phipps in producing a firearm at a traffic stop, not complying with officers’ commands, and Mr. Phipps’ gun barrel being pointed towards the officers during the incident justified the officers decision to use deadly force,” Kleine said in his two-paragraph statement.

    The decision will disappoint community members who have been calling for accountability after Phipps’ death and another recent fatal police shooting. The families of Phipps and the other man killed by police, Cameron Ford, both attended a community meeting Sunday night to share their concerns about the shootings.

    “It’s devastating, but it’s not surprising,” Steven Phipps’ aunt, Angela Phipps, said after learning about Kleine’s decision.

    Two of Angela Phipps’ cousins were arrested after they left Sunday’s community meeting. Police spokesman Officer Michael Pecha said both young men had outstanding felony warrants and one of them had a gun.

    Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer acknowledged last week that it was “entirely possible” that Phipps’ gun was accidentally pointed at officers because he was falling. But he questioned why Phipps still had possession of the gun and had not thrown it to the side.

    Schmaderer said Zendejas also told investigators he was concerned about the risk to a public transit stop nearby. Schmaderer said the officers followed department policy

    Last month, Schmaderer fired another officer who fatally shot Ford, who wasn’t armed while serving a no-knock warrant, a policy that has since been suspended in the city.

    Omaha Police Officer Adam Vail was part of a SWAT team serving a search warrant during a drug and firearms investigation Aug. 28 when he fired the single shot that killed Ford, prosecutors said. Vail said Ford, who was Black, charged at him without his hands visible.

    Kleine declined to charge the officer, but Schmaderer said an internal investigation found Vail violated department procedures.

    “Cameron or Steven, they weren’t the first and they definitely won’t be the last, especially at this rate where no officers are being held accountable,” Angela Phipps said.

    Omaha still has relatively few police shootings, but the number has been creeping up in recent years as the department seizes more and more guns each year — peaking at 1,468 in 2023, Schmaderer said. Already this year, there have been five police shootings — including four fatal ones.

    In 2010, there were 11 police shootings in Omaha with six of them deadly. The number fell most years after that until hitting one in 2019, but it has been climbing since then.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    Gail Jefferson
    1d ago
    well of course he's going to get away with it why shoot somebody eight times there was no physical evidence that that young man pointed a gun at that officer but the respect for police officers in Omaha Nebraska is gone this type of treatment has been going on since the 60 as a Native North Omaha I don't care what it said I to have been through some hot heads, disrespectful cops
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News22 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Todaylast hour
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel21 hours ago
    2 ex-officers convicted in fatal beating of Tyre Nichols get home detention while 1 stays in jail
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    Tips, overtime, Social Security: A look at Donald Trump's no-tax pledges and what they might cost
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida11 days ago
    A series of deaths and the ‘Big Fight': Uncovering police force in one Midwestern city
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    Hurricane Milton: Updates
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Russian court sentences a 72-year-old American to nearly 7 years in prison for fighting in Ukraine
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz14 days ago
    North Carolina City Named One Of The 30 'Saddest' Cities In America
    Town Talks7 days ago
    Police seek man on attempted homicide charge in Columbia County
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza15 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Philadelphia judge receives unpaid suspension for his political posts on Facebook
    The Associated Press20 hours ago
    South Korean woman sues government and adoption agency after her kidnapped daughter was sent abroad
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group5 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt5 days ago
    A retired Houston officer gets 60 years in a couple's drug raid deaths that revealed corruption
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    Oklahoma death row inmate had three 'last meals.' He's back at Supreme Court in new bid for freedom
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Former Iowa Star Gabbie Marshall Fires Back at Caitlin Clark
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post20 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile8 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Corporate landlord with 12,000 homes in CA agrees to $48 million settlement for deceiving renters
    The HD Post14 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy