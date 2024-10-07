The Ravens’ offense is rolling with Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry leading the way

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry have become one of the most formidable duos in the NFL, and that’s a primary reason the Baltimore Ravens are back where they expect to be: atop the AFC North.

Jackson, a two-time MVP, is throwing the ball more efficiently than he has at any point in his seven-year career. He’s ranked fourth in the league with a 107.3 passer rating and has thrown for nine touchdowns and one interception.

Henry leads the NFL with 572 yards rushing through five games. He also became the 12th player in history with at least 10,000 rushing yards and 100 scrimmage touchdowns, joining the likes of Hall of Famers Jim Brown, Marshall Faulk, Franco Harris and Marcus Allen.

After opening the season with two losses, the Ravens have won three straight and are tied with Pittsburgh for first place in the division.

“I like where we are,” coach John Harbaugh said Monday. “We were in a good place. We are in a better place now because we continue to improve. We have a lot of improvement to do and a lot of opportunities to get better. So, I am excited about that opportunity.”

Harbaugh spoke a day after the Ravens’ exciting 41-38 overtime victory at Cincinnati. Baltimore trailed by 10 points twice in the fourth quarter but Jackson threw a TD pass each time to keep it close.

After Henry was mostly contained throughout the game, he rumbled for a 51-yard gain in overtime that set up Justin Tucker’s short game-winning field goal.

The Bengals stacked the box with extra defenders to contain the Ravens’ top-ranked rushing attack and Jackson responded by making plays through the air. Jackson was 26 of 42 for 348 yards and four touchdowns.

Henry finished with 92 yards on 15 carries with a touchdown. Signed as a free agent in March after eight seasons with Tennessee, Henry became the first Raven with a rushing touchdown in each of the first five games of a season.

The Ravens have another intriguing matchup next week against the Washington Commanders and their dynamic rookie quarterback, Jayden Daniels. He and Jackson are both Heisman Trophy winners — Jackson in 2016 and Daniels last year.

There could also be plenty of scoring. The Commanders are the league’s highest-scoring game through five games, and the Ravens are No. 2.

“I see a really good quarterback,” Harbaugh said of Daniels. “Heck, he’s played five games now and he’s been one of the best in the league for five games as a rookie. We just have to look at him and how he fits into their offense and prepare for their offense. That’s a big challenge.”

What’s working

The passing game. After the Ravens relied on the run in wins over Dallas and Buffalo, Jackson connected with nine receivers on Sunday. Zay Flowers had seven catches for 111 yards, both season highs.

What needs help

The Ravens’ secondary has been susceptible to big plays. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow picked them apart, going 30 of 39 for 392 yards with five touchdowns and an interception. Ja’Marr Chase had 10 receptions for 193 yards and two touchdowns. Baltimore ranks 31st in the NFL in passing yards allowed at 280.2 per game.

Stock up

Justin Tucker missed field goal attempts in each of Baltimore’s first three games. However, Tucker bounced back against the Bengals with a 56-yard kick to send the game to overtime before he made the game-ending 24-yarder in the extra period.

Stock down

Safety Marcus Williams has struggled to make plays. He has 20 tackles, two passes defensed, and has yet to force a turnover. His challenges underscore the Ravens’ problems in the secondary.

Injuries

RT Roger Rosengarten left in the second quarter with an ankle injury against Cincinnati but returned and finished the game. ... CB Marlon Humphrey was in a walking boot in the locker room following the game and declined to speak to reporters. Harbaugh said Monday the team avoided major injuries. … LG Andrew Vorhees missed his second straight game with an ankle injury but could return this week.

Key numbers

38 — Consecutive games in which the Ravens have rushed for more than 100 yards. That ties the 1935-39 Detroit Lions for the third-longest such streak in NFL history. Only the Ravens from 2018-21 and Pittsburgh Steelers from 1974-77 have longer streaks with 43.

The Ravens return to M&T Bank Stadium to play Washington, their regional rival. Baltimore leads the all-time series 4-3, but Washington has won two of the past three.

