    • The Associated Press

    Iowa's Leshon Williams and Kaleb Brown leave the team and plan to enter the transfer portal

    1 days ago
    IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa running back Leshon Williams and receiver Kaleb Brown have left the team and plan to enter the transfer portal in December, coach Kirk Ferentz said Monday.

    Both players had diminished roles this season and appeared in only three of five games.

    Williams started eight games and ran for a team-leading 821 yards on 170 carries in 2023. He went over 100 yards in three games, with a career-high 174 against Wisconsin. He finished his Iowa career with 1,323 yards rushing in 32 games and has one season of eligibility remaining.

    Brown was at Ohio State for his freshman season and joined the Hawkeyes last year, when he started four of his 11 games and had 22 catches for 215 yards and a touchdown. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

    The statement announcing the players’ departures did not provide a reason.

    “We thank both players for their contributions to the program and wish them the best as they move forward,” Ferentz said.

    Iowa (3-2, 1-1 Big Ten) hosts Washington (4-2, 2-1) on Saturday.

    AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

