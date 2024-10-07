Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Associated Press

    DeBoer, No. 7 Alabama trying to rebound from stunning loss to Vanderbilt

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y12d0_0vxskWx100

    The AP Top 25 college football poll is back every week throughout the season!

    Get the poll delivered straight to your inbox with AP Top 25 Poll Alerts. Sign up here.

    For Nick Saban, it was Louisiana-Monroe.

    Kalen DeBoer also has now endured a stunning loss in his debut season at Alabama with a loss to Vanderbilt that dealt a significant but not necessarily fatal blow to the now seventh-ranked Crimson Tide’s playoff and Southeastern Conference title hopes.

    Regardless of how the season turns out, the defeats in 2007 and 2024 would make the short list of Alabama’s most embarrassing losses, at least in the modern era.

    DeBoer knows fans who celebrated six national titles in Saban’s 17 seasons won’t soon forget this 40-35 loss in Nashville, but the players can’t afford to dwell on it with South Carolina visiting on Saturday.

    “You know outside of the building the game gets held on to for not a day, probably not a week, some people hold on to it for the rest of their life,” the first-year Tide coach said. “But for these guys, they don’t get the choice. We, as a staff and them together, have to move on.”

    Saban inherited a program in an entirely different position than DeBoer. But his first Alabama team during that rebuilding process fell 21-14 to Louisiana-Monroe, a result that was so hard to swallow that Saban referenced Pearl Harbor and 9/11 the following week.

    “Changes in history usually occur after some kind of catastrophic event,” Saban said at the time. “It may be 9/11, which sort of changed the spirit of America relative to catastrophic events. Pearl Harbor kind of got us ready for World War II, and that was a catastrophic event.”

    Coincidentally, the last time Alabama had lost to Vanderbilt was in 1984 under Ray Perkins, who replaced another iconic coach in Bear Bryant.

    The Vandy loss was humbling for a team that had just knocked off Georgia to earn the No. 1 ranking. But it wasn’t necessarily catastrophic. The expanded playoffs and the fact that Texas is the only undefeated SEC team remaining mean league and national titles are still within reach.

    And DeBoer insists he remains convinced that “we have a great football team.”

    “They’ve got fight in them,” he said. “They want to win bad, they want to pull all the traditional traditions of Alabama football. And no one feels worse about this than all of us here in this building — football team and our coaches.”

    Alabama never led against Vandy, was outgained 418-396 and couldn’t slow down quarterback Diego Pavia when he was milking the final 2:44 off the clock.

    Even two-time team captain safety Malachi Moore lost his temper with late-game behavior he apologized for on Monday.

    Quarterback Jalen Milroe entered the game as the Heisman Trophy favorite but was held in check on the ground, though he still passed for 312 yards with an interception and touchdown.

    Milroe said after the game the Tide needed to “reflect and build.”

    “All we want to do is just continue to compete, continue to acknowledge that we have short-term goals and we have long-term goals and it’s all still achievable if we have the right mindset,” Milroe said.

    ___

    Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    ESPN's Computer Getting Ripped For Its New Top 25 Rankings
    The Spun2 days ago
    AP Top 25: Texas returns to No. 1, Alabama drops to No. 7 after upsets force reshuffling of rankings
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    Tips, overtime, Social Security: A look at Donald Trump's no-tax pledges and what they might cost
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    2 ex-officers convicted in fatal beating of Tyre Nichols get home detention while 1 stays in jail
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    Deadspin loses bid to toss defamation suit over article accusing young Chiefs fan of racism
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    Judge declines bid by New Hampshire parents to protest transgender players at school soccer games
    The Associated Press18 hours ago
    A series of deaths and the ‘Big Fight': Uncovering police force in one Midwestern city
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News22 days ago
    Oklahoma death row inmate had three 'last meals.' He's back at Supreme Court in new bid for freedom
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    Philadelphia judge receives unpaid suspension for his political posts on Facebook
    The Associated Press20 hours ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Major Bust Uncovers 10,000 Pounds of Illegally Harvested Berries in Florida
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    Beyond thoughts and prayers: Counselors step up to help a Georgia community after deadly school shooting
    The Current GA20 days ago
    Hurricane Helene debris killed Duval toddler
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    North Carolina City Named One Of The 30 'Saddest' Cities In America
    Town Talks7 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminarialast hour
    Judge backs feds in Wyoming black-footed ferret reintroduction dispute
    WyoFile29 days ago
    Jax advised to hunker down as Hurricane Milton nears
    Jacksonville Todaylast hour
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile8 days ago
    Karl-Anthony Towns scores 10 points in abbreviated preseason debut with New York Knicks
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    South Korean woman sues government and adoption agency after her kidnapped daughter was sent abroad
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    A retired Houston officer gets 60 years in a couple's drug raid deaths that revealed corruption
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    Jets owner Woody Johnson urges holdout Haason Reddick to 'get in your car' and join the team
    The Associated Press20 hours ago
    Fantasy plays: Players to start and sit for NFL Week 6
    The Associated Press23 hours ago
    Injured pitcher Michael Grove dropped from Dodgers' NLDS roster, replaced by rookie Ben Casparius
    The Associated Press20 hours ago
    DOJ sues software company controlling 80% of rental market – accuses of price fixing rents in CA
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Hot days and methamphetamine are now a deadlier mix
    The Associated Press13 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy